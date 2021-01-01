Bury Town chairman Russell Ward is happy to accept not having the chance of playing for promotion this season, but he is adamant re-formatted competitive football has to return ahead of 2021/22.

With Tier 4 restrictions leaving south east clubs unable to play, like many he can no longer see their league campaign being completed in its current guise.

The fourth-placed Blues have played just four Pitching In Isthmian League North Division games this term – meaning they would have 34 games left to complete before the already extended mid-May cut-off point.

Russell Ward (right) with Bury manager Ben Chenery. Picture: Mark Westley

Going into June to get things completed, like the Premier League did for 2019/20, is not something he would be happy to do but neither would scrapping a second successive campaign.

“My view is still the same, that I do not think we should mess up the next season as well,” he said.

“I am not happy about going into May as it is at the moment as it takes two to three weeks off our pitch maintenance project.

“I do not know if it would come down to playing everyone once.

“Does that mean there would be no promotion or relegation? At the end of the day, as much as we want to get promoted I am not too worried about promotion or relegation; it is about giving football to the supporters.”

He added: “I think we have got to try and attempt to play football.

“What would happen to the players (if we didn’t)? Players would drift off and it would become a free-for-all with clubs with the biggest spending power snapping up all the good players.

“It is important we play football of some description, not just friendlies, but something that has meaning, even if that means the kudos of being league winners without promotion that is still something.”

More clarity on what the FA and leagues are proposing to do is hoped to be forthcoming over the next week.

A half-season approach would leave Bury, who last played competitively in a 2-2 home draw with Romford on October 31, with 13 games left to complete.

It would leave the league needing to restart by late March to make it a realistic proposition under the current May end date.

