Bury Town will take a first-team squad to face Walsham-le-Willows tonight (7.45pm) as Ben Chenery’s men continue to build up towards the new season.

The manager declared himself pleased with what he saw from his players in a 3-0 home victory against Mildenhall Town on Wednesday evening.

“That was, I suppose, our third game and Mildenhall are a bit further down the line in their preparations but I was pleased with the way we played,” he said.

Cruise Nydazayo celebrates the second of his two goals in Bury Town's 3-0 pre-season friendly win against Mildenhall Town on the night 200 supporters were able to return to Ram MeadowPicture: Neil Dady (41348972)

“Pre-season games are about minutes in legs and we are getting fitter and stronger.”

Cruise Nydazayo scored either side of half-time while Olly Hughes, carrying the captain’s armband, completed the scoring in the 81st minute.

Chenery was able to also use the game to run the rule over a trialist in his defence while teenager George Bugg impressed between the posts.

Bury Town defender Joe White challenges Mildenhall Town goalkeeper Danny Crump in Tuesday's pre-season friendly Picture: Neil Dady (41348984)

A deal for another young goalkeeper, understood to be another season-long loan from Norwich City under the same terms as Daniel Barden arrived last summer, is close to being announced.

Young Bury sides had been sent to Thetford Town on Friday, recording a 3-0 loss, and at Hadleigh United on Tuesday, drawing 2-2.

Wednesday’s friendly with Mildenhall was the first time supporters – capped at 200 under FA rules – were able to return to the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium.

A QR code before entry and paper-recorded names and addresses were in place for track and trace and a one-way system in operation as well as two-metre distancing signs put up.

After the allotted numbers of pre-bookable tickets quickly sold out, the same online box office process (see www.burytownfc.co.uk) will be used for Tuesday’s visit of higher-league Braintree Town (7.45pm). For September the attendance is allowed to be doubled to 400 supporters.

There will then be a final friendly a week later at higher-league Needham Market (7.45pm) before the FA Cup preliminary round tie starts the competitive action on September 12 at Kirkley & Pakefield or Cogonhoe United.