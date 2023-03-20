Bury St Edmunds head coach Jacob Ford praised the mentality displayed by his players in testing conditions against runaway leaders Blackheath – and is looking for more of the same for Saturday's visit of second-placed Barnes (3pm).

The Wolfpack’s winning run was halted at six National League 2 East matches at the weekend with Blackheath underlining their position as a cut above the rest sith a 21-12 lead that leaves them 15 points clear.

But after trailing 18-0 at half-time Bury, who have now dropped a place in the table to fifth, showed plenty of spirit to come back at the south east London outfit thereafter, restricting them to just one penalty score.

Ciaran Leeson runs through to score Bury St Edmunds' opening try against league leaders Blackheath Picture: Beanstalk Media

Ciaran Leeson and Charlie Reed scored tries in-between that Tom Ffitch kick to reward the home side’s pressure which left their coach with positives to extract from the display ahead of another big home game.

“First and foremost it was a fantastic fight from us. We dug our heels in under difficult circumstances,” said Ford.

“We had our debut 12 playing (Ewan Evans) who went off injured in the first 20 minutes and then we only had one back on the bench and had a 9 playing at 12 for the rest of the game.

Ewan Evans chases the ball during his brief Bury St Edmunds senior debut against leaders Blackheath Picture: Beanstalk Media

“Then we lost him (Will Christie) towards the end and I had my flanker playing there, so stuff like that didn’t help and the decisions didn’t go for us.

“We just a day where nothing really fell our way and it left us up against it against a top team like Blackheath and they were fantastic in certain areas.

“It was good learning for us and a good game as well.”

He added: “They are going to be a real good National 1 team. They have a good squad and good players and in certain areas its hard to compete with them.

Charlie Reed scored Bury St Edmunds' second try in the 21-12 home defeat to leaders Blackheath Picture: Beanstalk Media

“But I thought our mindset in the game was fantastic so we’ve just got to dust ourselves down and get back on the horse because we’ve got a huge game this week with Barnes just above us.

“We’ve just got to have the same mindset. I can’t question our intent that we had and we’ve just got to have that for the next four games to finish the fight.”

Bury are two points off fourth-placed Dorking and eight points off Saturday's opponents Barnes, with the gap to Worthing in third seven, going into the final quartet of matches. A top five finish would see the Suffolk side set a new club record high finish in the fourth tier while Ford’s charges are chasing their season goal of ending in the top four.

Bury St Edmunds head coach and director of rugby Jacob Ford during the game with Blackheath Picture: Beanstalk Media

Ahead of facing a Barnes side whop beat them 23-14 in the reverse fixture in November, the Bury chief said: “It’s a huge game. If we win we’re in the hunt, aren’t we?

“We’re just got to keep our mindset where it’s at.

Bury St Edmunds captain Matt Bursey rises highest to catch the lineout against leaders Blackheath Picture: Beanstalk Media

“I was really happy with how we went about playing the game.

“Our execution was limited at times so hopefully we can fix a few things this week and fire more shots at them, be a little bit more ruthless which we weren’t at the weekend.

“We had a lot of opportunities where we couldn’t get over the line so that’s a big focus for us this week.”

Ewan Evans (centre) lines up ahead of making his Bury St Edmunds senior debut alongside their try-scorers against Blackheath, Charlie Reed (left) and Ciaran Leeson (right) Picture: Beanstalk Media

With the club having estimated last weekend’s attendance at more than 600 in the wet conditions, following a free entry offer for the rearranged match that had been called off within half-an-hour of kick-off in January, he is hoping to see many of them back tomorrow.

“You’d like to think so, especially with a game against two teams so close to each other with lots to play for so we’ll wait and see,” he said.

While Australian scrum-half Christie is set to have recovered from the knock which forced him off on Saturday, homegrown youngster Evans is now ruled out until next season.

Ford said: “I was looking forward to him having a run of games until the end of the year but unfortunately he’s broke his thumb so he’ll be out until the end of the season. He didn’t have the best of luck there.

“He put in a few good shots and good carries. He was bossing the game well with lots of involvement in the first 20 minutes and it would have been nice to see him do that for the rest of the game, especially the second half where it broke up a little bit.”

Last weekend saw prop Toby Hill earn his landmark 100th cap for the club, while number 8 Craig Stevenson was also involved in a pre-match presentation for his 50th.

“Toby’s done a fantastic job for us,” said Ford.

“I’m really proud of him to get to that milestone and he very rarely misses a training session or a game so he’s got there and he’s a fantastic club man so he really deserves it.”