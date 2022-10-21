Jacob Ford is looking to see more belief and patience from his Bury St Edmunds players as they bid to respond to their first back-to-back defeats in National League 2 East at high-flying Dorking.

The Wolfpack make the trip down to Surrey to take on the second-placed side tomorrow (3pm) following their first home loss of the campaign last weekend, going down 22-14 to Worthing.

Bury, playing in one-off pink kits to raise funds for Cancer Research UK as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, failed to make the most of a dominant start to the game.

Shaq Meyers led Bury out on Saturday in their pink charity kits as he made his 50th National League appearance for the club Picture: Mecha Morton

The visitors took advantage with two tries before the interval sandwiched between a reply from Mike Stanway to lead 14-7.

After conceding another try early in the second period, Bury’s Ewan Kingdon struck back to reduce the deficit to five points.

But the Raiders managed to relieve the pressure and made the game safe after Bury conceded a penalty at a lineout.

Mike Stanway bursts through to score Bury's first try Picture: Mecha Morton

“I think we deserved to lose,” said head coach and director of rugby Ford.

“We weren’t clinical enough, especially in the first 30 minutes where we had really good pressure and we were in control of the game and it’s probably just down to the confidence that we didn’t score.

“After that it built up through the game where our confidence got knocked and we made a lot of handling errors, especially in really good attacking positions.

“We just failed to build pressure after that which was a bit of a knock-on effect.”

Ewan Kingdon scores a try for Bury in the second half to reduce the deficit to five points Picture: Mecha Morton

He added: “I said to the lads we need to be a little bit more patient if things don’t go our way, even when we’re dominant.

“We just need to stick at it and what we do and we will get good outcomes from it.

“It is literally just down to that and that’s what we’ve been focusing on this week.”

Bury's Yasin Browne is tackled Picture: Mecha Morton

The result left Bury in a bottom half ninth in the standings with as many wins now (three) as defeats this season.

But Ford heads into this weekend’s trip to Dorking confident of bouncing back.

Australian scrum-half Will Christie came off the bench for his Bury St Edmunds debut Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s going to be a tough game but I have complete faith we will turn things around this week,” he said.

“There is a good morale in camp after the weekend and we’re pretty clear on what we need to do and how we need to do it.

“I am actually quite excited to watch us play at the weekend and executing better and ultimately building pressure in the game.

Charlie Reed converts a try for Bury St Edmunds Picture: Mecha Morton

Samir Kharbouch evades a tackle against Worthing Picture: Mecha Morton

“Hopefully we can come home with a win, it’s a great opportunity for us and we’re really looking forward to it.”

The Worthing match also saw Australian scrum-half Will Christie make his debut from the bench with Ford describing it as ‘a solid start’.

Several players were set to have fitness tests at training last night.