Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club's Chris Benjamin has secured himself a rookie contract until the end of the season with Warwickshire.

The South African wicket-keeper, who has scored 185 runs and taken 10 catches for Bury in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League this term, has spent the last few months around the set-up at Edgbaston.

And he impressed during a recent outing for the second XI, scoring 149 runs from just 66 deliveries in a Twenty20 contest against Glamorgan – a club-record knock for a Warwickshire second XI player.

Chris Benjamin has earned a rookie deal with Warwickshire. Picture: Mecha Morton

Upon signing his deal, the Johannesburg-born player said: “It is a special moment to be awarded a rookie contract by Warwickshire and this is a very exciting opportunity for me.

“I am really enjoying being part of the incredible environment at Edgbaston. The players and coaching staff have been very welcoming and now I just want to keep scoring runs and contributing as much as I can.

“Hopefully this is just the start. It would be a dream come true to build a long career at Warwickshire.”

Meanwhile, Warwickshire's second XI coach Ian Westwood added: “He has fitted in really well and fully deserves his rookie contract. He will be with us for the rest of the year so has a chance to push for a longer-term deal.

“Chris is a hard-hitting, right-handed batsman capable of providing real power at the top of the order. He captained the Second XI to the T20 trophy last week and, with Vikai Kelley injured, kept wicket in the last few games of the competition.

"We will be working hard with him on his keeping in the months ahead.”

