Bury Town have announced defender Charlie Johnson has left the club to rejoin St Ives Town.

The 18-year-old, who was formerly on the books at Cambridge United as a youngster, joined the Blues in the summer from St Neots Town.

Johnson made 11 appearances in all competitions for Ben Chenery's side, with his last start in the 2-2 draw at home with Hullbridge Sports in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division on October 22.

Charlie Johnson (right) has left Bury Town to rejoin St Ives Town Picture: Richard Marsham

Bury confirmed Johnson has returned to one of his former clubs in St Ives, who play a league higher in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central, the same division as Needham Market and Leiston.

Johnson started for St Ives in their 2-0 defeat at home to Rushall Olympic on Saturday, before also playing 90 minutes for his new club in last night's 6-0 win against Huntingdon Town in the Hunts Senior Cup quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Bury handed a debut in goal to former Northampton Town youngster Charlie Woods in Saturday's 2-0 win against Maldon & Tiptree.

Woods stepped in to replace loanee goalkeeper Lewis Ridd, who has been recalled by his parent club Ipswich Town, and caught the eye with several saves as the Blues got back to winning ways in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Bury (8th) visit fifth placed Brentwood Town this Saturday (3pm).