Bury Town defender Taylor Hastings has dropped down a level to link up with Ely City.

The centre-back, who arrived at Bury in the summer of 2019 following stints with the likes of Heybridge Swifts and Harlow Town, has made 16 appearances for the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division side this term – scoring three goals in the process.

However, off the field commitments have now prompted Hastings to move to the Robins, who ply their trade a step below in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Taylor Hastings has swapped Bury Town for Ely City. Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury manager Ben Chenery said: "Taylor has a lot of work commitments at the moment and a lot going on. He doesn't feel like he's able to commit to the training and travelling that comes with playing at Step 4.

"He's moved a bit more locally to himself. We wish him well and thank him for everything he has done for our football club."

Hastings made his Ely debut during last night's 5-0 victory over lower-league FC Parson Drove in the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup.

It proved to be an evening to remember for another former Bury player as Ryan Gibbs helped himself to four goals, while substitute Ben Tait rounded off the scoring.

Ely will now travel to Histon in the second round of the competition on January 25.