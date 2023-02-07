If there was a game to sum up Bury Town's season so far, tonight's goalless draw with Wroxham at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow was surely it.

The eighth-placed Blues went into the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division clash with the mid-table Yachtsmen with the meanest defence.

Ben Chenery's side had conceded just 19 times in 23 matches but they had struggled to convert that into points at the other end with teams around them in the table having scored almost twice as many as their 25.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery saw his side record another clean sheet Picture: Neil Dady

And while they never really looked like conceding tonight against a newly-promoted side who had picked up some impressive results around the turn of the year neither did they really threaten to break the deadlock.

Following Saturday's 1-0 home win against a relegation-threatened Great Wakering Rovers side, it had been an opportunity for Bury to put together three successive wins for only the second time this season to close the gap to the play-offs.

But as it is that deficit remains nine points having played a game more than now fifth-placed side Stowmarket Town, who lost 1-0 at Hullbridge Sports tonight.

Ben Chenery made two enforced changes from Saturday with captain Ollie Fenn suffering with illness while recently returned striker Darren Mills had picked up an ankle injury on his second home debut.

Veteran Carlos Edwards and top goalscorer Cemal Ramadan, who came off the bench to net the winner at the weekend, having recently struggled with a rib issue, were the replacements while Olly Hughes took over the armband.

Wroxham showed an unchanged side and bench from their pleasing 1-0 win at fourth-placed Heybridge Swifts.

The visitors were first to threaten with Ryan Miles getting into the side of the area in the sixth minute only to be denied by a good lunging block from Bury's Joe White.

Darren Mills made his Ram Meadow return on Saturday but a swollen ankle prevented him for playing against Wroxham Picture: Richard Marsham

Up the other end Olly Hughes turned smartly inside the area after the ball broke for him but likewise saw his shot go out for a corner after Josh Hazell throw himself in the way. Lewis O'Malley was then unable to get enough power or direction on his stabbed effort following the corner coming in.

Defenders continued to come out on top with White making another near-post block, this time from Robbie Linford after a half-cleared free kick was lifted back in mid-way through a half short short on meaningful action.

The nearest either side came to breaking the deficit in a forgettable first period was just after the half-hour mark when Hazell sent a free kick whizzing past Charlie Wood's right-hand post, though the former Northampton Town 'keeper always had it covered.

Bury's first shot on target arrived nine minutes after the restart but Ramadan's header from Charley Barker's cross went straight into the hands of Ollie Sutton.

The Yachtsmen's number one, the son of former professional-turned-pundit Chris Sutton, then confidently claimed a Ryan Jolland free kick that hung menacingly under his crossbar.

Bury continued to see more of the ball though the game was drifting along, interrupted by niggling fouls, ahead of the first substitutes entering just after hour mark.

The hardy souls who had braved the freezing temperatures had to wait until the 76th minute for another chance to materialise but when it did, from Edward's corner, Hughes could not direct his header on target having risen well at the near post.

With six minutes to go Bury's substitutes combine as Max Maughn played the ball inside to Cruis Nydazayo who had time and space on the left-hand corner of the area but sent a shot straight at Sutton.

Wroxham created their first opening of the half in the 88th minute with a driving run from substitute Jack Robinson, but after receiving the ball back from Ish Fatadjo he sent his shot from outside the area well over the bar.

Woods came flying out of his area to win a header deep into stoppage time but his defence were on hand to block the shot as he scurried back before Joe Hood was fouled as he won the loose ball just ahead of the final whistle sounding.

The Blues go to face Peter Taylor's much improved Maldon & Tiptree side on Saturday (3pm).

Bury Town: Woods, Hood, Wigley, Edwards, O'Malley, White, Barker (Maughn 75'), Watkins (Yaxley 90+1'), Ramadan, Hughes, Jolland (Nydazayo 66'). Unused sub: Gardner.

Booked: Wigley (71').

Wroxham: Sutton, Black, Dodsworth, King, Linford, Hazell, Curtis (Robinson 62'), Spooner, Miles (Hawkins 69'), Taylor, Poynter (Fatadjo 64'). Unused subs: Olpin, Skipper.

Booked: Taylor (43').

Attendance: 349

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Joe White. It was a night for the defenders the former Ipswich Town trainee certainly played a key role in his side keeping a clean sheet with several important blocks.