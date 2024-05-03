Bury Town Under-18s joint managers James Jolland and Daren Hayward stated their side ‘did themselves proud’ as they showed ‘true heart’ in their agonising 3-2 defeat to Haverhill Rovers in the Suffolk FA Veo Under-18s Midweek Cup Final on Wednesday night.

Having worked hard to level proceedings after falling two goals down in an end-to-end first half, Bury suffered a killer blow 13 minutes from time when Rovers’ Micky Cipriani’s low effort trickled into the bottom-left corner past Ollie Kellett.

“They did themselves proud,” said Hayward.

Joshua Evans opens the scoring for Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Paul Volland

“Having some chances, particularly in the first 10 minutes of the second half, I thought we were probably on top, the momentum was with us.

“But what you saw tonight was passion, enthusiasm, not only for themselves, but for the club and for us I think.”

After they fell 2-0 down after 13 minutes, Bury – who sit nine points below Haverhill in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Cambridge Division table – picked themselves up and got right back in the cup tie, when Teddy Hogg’s high-hanging header from a free kick nestled into the far corner.

Joshua Evans opens the scoring for Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Paul Volland

With a shift in momentum, Bury’s pressure forced a mistake in the Rovers back line that was punished by captain Ben Curtis, who could not miss as he pounced on the error to level the contest from close range.

Unfortunately for Bury, they could not find that extra gear to turn the game around in the management duo’s last involvement with their group of players, as the cup defeat at Colchester United’s Jobserve Community Stadium was their final match in charge of the squad.

“It’s disappointing, but we’ve been round football for years and years. You win some you lose some, you try your best, you work well. You can’t win them all,” said Jolland.

“We thanked them (the players). I’ve had some of them since they were eight years old. We wished them (well) and told them to carry on the good work wherever they go.

“We were quite glad we got back in the game when we were 2-0 down. They’ve (Rovers) got a lot of ex-academy players and we knew it was going to be a tough game.

“We’re proud of the players. We had to make a few changes, we had a few issues off the pitch we won’t make excuses for. We got back in the game and had a spell where I thought we could go and win it but it wasn’t to be.”

Hayward added: “One thing I think these boys have taken from this experience at Bury over the last two years is they’ve got a cracking attitude, they’re a disciplined bunch.

“What you saw in there in the final five minutes (alluding to a coming together on the pitch) was a little bit of desperation but in the same token some true heart, and ultimately that will take them a long way.”