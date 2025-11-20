Bury St Edmunds suffered a narrow 21-16 defeat from their trip to Guernsey on Saturday.

Having won their previous three games, the Wolfpack went into the contest sitting second in the National League 2 East standings.

But such is the condensed nature of the table at the 10-game mark, this loss has seen them slip to sixth.

Tom Hoppe scored both of Bury’s tries Picture: Mecha Morton

Ultimately, the difference between the two sides at Footes Lane came down to the boot.

Both teams registered two tries, but both of Bury’s went unconverted. Guernsey, meanwhile, converted once and also outscored their visitors 3-2 on the penalty count.

Bury’s tries were scored by Tom Hoppe, who broke the deadlock in the sixth minute.

Liam Welch responded for the hosts and his try was converted by Chris McGann, who added a penalty in the 19th minute.

However, it was Bury that took a 13-10 lead into the break thanks to a penalty from Ben Penfold, which was followed by a second Hoppe try.

Penfold slotted another penalty four minutes after the restart, but that proved to be the end of Bury’s points scoring.

A second McGann penalty reduced Guernsey’s arrears before Anthony Armstrong’s put the home side in front – a lead which was further extended by McGann’s third penalty of the contest, which proved to be end of the action.

Bury will seek to bounce back at the first time of asking tomorrow when they look to make home advantage count against Barnes (3pm).

The away side replaced Bury in second spot at the weekend, with just three points separating the two sides ahead of kick off.

Barnes have won half of their four away fixtures so far this season.