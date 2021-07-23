Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club have become accustomed to hosting successful sevens competitions in recent times, but performance director Terry Sands believes tomorrow’s event will be ‘extra special’.

Covid-19 restrictions forced Bury to cancel last year’s tournament at The Haberden, with rugby one of the hardest hit sports by the pandemic.

However, with the limitations having now been eased, fans are set to flock to the Southgate Green venue to see some big names in action.

GK IPA 7s 2019 Elite Women's winners Samurai RFC. Picture: Russell Claydon

Sands said: “It’s fantastic to know what we’ve got coming up at the weekend.

“We’ve seen from some of the other venues just how much people have missed rugby.

“It’s got all the makings of an extra special day, especially with the guidelines being relaxed.

“We cannot wait to welcome everyone to the club.”

The likes of the Leicester Tigers, Nigeria Exiles, The British Army and The Royal Navy – as well as a Bury team – are all set to feature, with the event running all day.

