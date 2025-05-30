Ollie Canfer has described leaving Bury Town as the ‘toughest’ footballing decision that he has ever had to make.

While it was a stop-start 2024/25 campaign for Canfer due to injury niggles and work commitments, his quality shone through for the Blues when it really mattered.

The forward scored twice in the Isthmian League North Division play-off semi-final victory over Waltham Abbey – ending a goal drought that dated back to December 28.

Ollie Canfer has left Bury Town. Picture: Mark Westley

And he put in a good shift during the final, which Bury memorably won 1-0 thanks to Ed Upson’s stoppage-time effort.

But that has proven to be Canfer’s final appearance for the club. With the demands – both in terms of commitment and travelling set to ramp up at Step 3 – Canfer does not feel like he is able to fully commit.

“I had a chat with Cole (Skuse, manager) before the season ended. I told him then I didn’t know if I could stay if we went up,” said the 36-year-old.

The Bury players celebrate their promotion. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Since the season has finished I’ve had a chance to analyse things. I’ve got a family, I work shifts and the little break we’ve had has made me realise I can’t give everything to football.

“It’s the toughest phone call I’ve had to make in football to tell Cole I was leaving the club.

“When the promotion happens it makes you think maybe you could do it, but when you think about things with a level head, it wasn’t possible.

“It was a tough season at times with knocks and my work, but the promotion is the number one thing I’ve achieved in football.

Ollie Canfer celebrates after giving Bury Town the lead against Waltham Abbey in the play-off semi-finals. Picture: Neil Dady

“I just couldn’t stay because I didn’t want to do the club or myself a disservice.”

Canfer has quickly been snapped up by Felixstowe & Walton United – the side that Bury have been battling against at the top end of the North Division in each of the past two seasons.

The Ainsley brothers – Jack and Stuart – have recently taken the reins at the Martello Ground, and it is a club that Canfer knows well from a previous spell on the Suffolk coast.

“It was an easy decision in many ways because I know the club and I know how well it is run,” added Canfer. “I want to be in a competitive team no matter what level that is – and that’s what I’ve joined.

Canfs Is On Fire 🔥 — Again!



We’re absolutely thrilled to announce that Ollie Canfer has rejoined Felixstowe & Walton United FC!



A true cult hero at the Martello Ground, Canfs returns after two years away, having scored 36 goals in 90 appearances during his previous spell.… pic.twitter.com/zTsaIhI7HB — Felixstowe & Walton Utd FC (@Felixseasiders) May 24, 2025

“I know a lot of the lads already so I’ve not got to build those relationships, which should mean I can hit the ground running.

“We’ll just have to forget all the verbals and stray elbows from the last couple of seasons! I’m looking forward to getting going with the club again.”

As for the team-mates that Canfer has left behind, he is confident they will adapt to life at a higher level.

“One hundred per cent they’ll be fine,” he said. “A lot of the lads have already played the level and that helps.

“Cole has a way of playing and a plan that works so well. The patterns of play, how they press – everyone knows their jobs.

“They’re a great group, there’s some top players there and a top manager. I’m sure they’ll do themselves justice.”