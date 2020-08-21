Having already rearranged it twice, Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club have had to reluctantly accept defeat in staging their 2020 Greene King IPA 7s.

One of the club’s biggest income generators – usually drawing 1,000-2,000 spectators – was originally scheduled for May 16.

The coronavirus pandemic saw it rearranged for August 9 before it then got moved back to Sunday, August 30 to fit in with elite sides’ schedules.

Dubbed the Super Sevens Series’ ‘King’s & Queens of 7s’ it was hoped it could be adapted for the latest Covid-19 restrictions, with even in-car viewing considered.

Bury’s commercial chairman, Norrie Dickson, said: “We are not allowed to do it as the RFU class our event as a community rugby event even though a lot of teams (in it) are professional teams. We will not have reached the level that allows us to play at that stage.”

Community rugby has just recently moved to Stage C and needs to reach Stage F for the RFU to allow full contact matchplay to resume.

