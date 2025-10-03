Bury Town striker Cemal Ramadan is eager to once again deliver the goods against AFC Sudbury.

The striker has an impressive record against the rivals from down the A134 having found the back of their net on nine occasions in 12 appearances.

And with the Blues set to head to the Elite Travel Stadium in the third round qualifying of the FA Trophy tomorrow (3pm), the skipper is looking to add to that tally.

Cemal Ramadan has a good scoring record in the A134 derby Picture: Mecha Morton

“I’ve got a decent record against them so hopefully that is something I can continue at the weekend,” said the 28-year-old.

“I don’t know why I’ve scored so many goals against them. Sometimes in football you have teams that you seem to score more against than others and Sudbury have been one of those teams for me.

“It’s a derby so there’s always a sense that scoring goals in a game like that is a big thing.”

A goal or two this weekend would be most welcome, not just for the team, but also on a personal level.

Ramadan, who has consistently topped Bury’s scoring charts in recent seasons, is currently on a run of eight appearances without a goal.

However, the former Ipswich Town trainee is confident that another run of goals is not too far away.

“I started the season well, scored a couple early on and then it hasn’t quite happened since then,” he added.

“It’s happened plenty of times over the years where I’ve gone a few games without scoring so there’s no panic.

“It’s not something that affects me too much and I don’t take it home with me. I’ve been doing this a long time now and I’ve had decent success.

“It’s not like I’m missing lots of chances at the moment. In some games there’s been the odd half chance and it’s just not falling. That’s the life of a striker.

“Sometimes everything you hit flies in, other times you’re missing chances and then there’s times when you’re not getting many chances.

“It’s about not over-thinking it and not being sucked into trying to effect the game too much in different ways by dropping deeper because then you’re not in the right positions.

“It’s one of those where I’m sure once I get one then I’ll get on a good run – it’s always been that way.”

And as well as targeting more goals, Ramadan also believes that newly-promoted Bury should have a greater number of points on the board in the Southern League Premier Central Division.

Narrow back-to-back home defeats to Alvechurch and Spalding United has left them 14th in the table with 10 points from nine outings.

“We’re disappointed with the points tally we’ve got but we’re pretty pleased with how we’ve played and gone about it so far,” said the skipper.

“We’re new to the league and it will take some time to adjust, but we’re ambitious as players and so are the management team and that’s why we feel we should have more points.

“You can feel the step up in level but I think performance wise we’ve looked comfortable and we definitely belong at the level.”