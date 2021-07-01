Bury St Edmunds supporters are set to have the chance to watch home and away highlights of their team's selected National League 2 South matches in the upcoming season.

The newly-branded National League Rugby (previously NCA National League) have today launched a new weekly subscription highlights show.

The National League Rugby Review Show will cover every round of action across its three divisions - National 1, National 2 North and National 2 South.

New Bury St Edmunds signing Cam Greenhall dives over the line in the season-concluding friendly victory against higher-league Bishop's Stortford last month Picture: Mecha Morton

It will be a weekly paywall-protected show on ncarugby.com (soon to be rebranded as nationalleaguerugby.co.uk.) and will be available to watch on Sundays from 6pm after every round throughout the 2021/22 season.

Three key games will be selected each week for hihglights and analysis as well as the show promising to round up the headlines around the league and summarise the results.

A release promoting the show's launch also says subscribing will financially benefit the subcriber's club directly.

"It will be THE place to watch the best tries and big moments from the weekend's action while investing back into your club because by subscribing to the show, your team will receive 40 per cent commission (once Paypal admin fees and VAT have been deducted)," it states.

The National League Rugby Review Show will be hosted by 'respected commentator' Warren Muggleton, assisted by Talking Rugby Union, who have previously led the way with National League coverage.

"Warren will travel to grounds throughout the season to host the show and commentate on a key game. He will be joined by guests each week to dissect the action from across the leagues," the release states.

Key Points: The National League Rugby Review Show

• Weekly paywall-protected review show during the 2021/22 National One, National Two North and National Two South seasons

• £15 for season access, £12 at Early Adopters rate (VAT Inc) between July 1 and August 15

• 40 per cent of your purchase will go back into your club (this will be calculated after Paypal admin fees and VAT are subtracted from the payment)

• Fans will be able to buy season-access tickets from July 1 via the current NCA rugby website here.

• Once purchased, subscribing fans will receive a confirmation email. A link will be included where fans will be able to assign their subscription to a club from a drop-down list on a Google Form

• Host and commentator Warren Muggleton to travel the country, hosting and commentating on key games each week to provide comprehensive coverage and analysis

• The show will be available to watch on https://www.ncarugby.com/national-league-rugby-review-show/ on Sundays from 6pm after every round

• Commitment to increasing the exposure of National League Rugby and use funds generated to build our leagues into a viable brand

National League Rugby chairman, John Inverdale, said: “This is a marvellous way for rugby at our level to promote itself to the widest possible audience.

"For the price of a couple of beers, everyone can have a full season’s supply of National League Rugby every week and the great thing is all the clubs will benefit financially too.

“It’s a huge opportunity for self-help. The more people who subscribe, the more the word will get out about rugby at our level and the more money clubs make, the more people will consider coming to watch your club!

“I’d encourage everyone involved at all our member clubs to do all they can to encourage as many people as possible to subscribe.”

