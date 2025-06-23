Three members of Bury St Edmunds-based Unit 1 Gym have secured themselves a place in the England squad for the Muay Thai World Festival later this month.

Brothers Tommy and Charlie Jenkins, who are 13 and 10 years old respectively, will be joined in Verona, Italy, by Paddy Conaty for the event, which starts on June 25.

All three had to come through a rigorous selection process which included competitive bouts and a sparring session in Leeds.

Paddy Conaty, Tommy Jenkins and Charlie Jenkins have all made the England squad for this month’s event Picture: Contributed

And they all impressed the selectors enough to form part of a squad of more than 30 English athletes that will be making the Italian trip.

For 13-year-old Conaty, his inclusion is the latest step on what has been an important journey.

Mum Sarah Salder said: “We’ve done a lot of travelling with Paddy because he lives the sport.

“He trains six days a week, he puts everything he has into it and we’re proud of all of his achievements.

“He’s missed friends’ birthday parties because of competitions or training, but this is what he sees himself doing.

“He’s been doing it for a few years now and it has really brought him out of his shell. He used to be really shy, he never spoke too much but it’s amazing how much this sport has allowed his confidence to grow.

“All three boys have done incredibly well to make the England squad because it wasn’t just a case of turning up. They all put in so much work.”

And Sarah also had a lot of praise for the coaches at Unit 1 Gym.

She added: “The coaches give so much to everyone at the gym. They’ve represented England and they know what it takes, but they also work so hard.

“Their support has been so important for Paddy’s progress and everyone else at the gym.”