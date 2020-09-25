Bury Town's reward for knocking higher-league Brightlingsea Regent out of the Emirates FA Cup on Tuesday evening is another home tie.

The Blues will welcome Waltham Abbey to the Denny Bros Stadium in the second qualifying round – a side that also play at Step 4 in the Pitching In Isthmian League South Central Division.

The teams previously met in the preliminary round of the competition back in 2018 when two goals from Olly Hughes secured a 2-0 victory for Bury.

Bury Town players celebrate their 2-1 victory against higher-league Brightlingsea Regent in the Emirates FA Cup as football returned to Ram Meadow. Picture: Neil Dady

Meanwhile, Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Brantham Athletic have been handed a home clash with higher-league Aveley.

Brantham, who beat Step 3 St Ives Town on Tuesday thanks to a goal from Matt Hayden, will be appearing in the second qualifying round for just the second time in their history.

Leiston, meanwhile, will head to Leighton Town – conquerors of Mildenhall Town in the previous round.

All ties are scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 3.