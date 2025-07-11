The latest rugby sevens event to be hosted by Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club has been branded a ‘success’.

As the final leg of the newly-formed LIT Super Seven Series, an estimated 2,000 people took in the action at the GK IPA Haberden on Saturday.

And while it was once again a big challenge for the club to put on a competition of that size, chairman Craig Germeney was pleased with the outcome.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club hosted its latest sevens tournament at the weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

He said: “The day was definitely a success. There was some great rugby on show and we’re really happy to have hosted it again.

“The event needed reinvigorating and LIT have done a great job of that.

“In the past few years the quality has not been at the level it was at the weekend.

“There was some excellent rugby on show and the more we shout about, the more people will hopefully want to come again next year.

“We know that there are some people who have not been for a few years that also didn’t come again this year, but hopefully when they see the standard of teams and players, they’ll be tempted to give it a look again.”

In terms of results on the day, there was success for the host club as Bury triumphed in the Men’s Open Plate.

The Sappers won the Men’s Open Cup, while the BOOM Beavers took top honours in the Men’s Elite Plate section.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Elite Cup was scooped up by Preseli Babas, who pipped the runners-up from the British Army.

Savvy Panthers were the champions in the Women’s Elite Plate, while it was Shogun Rugby that were able to celebrate top sot in the Women’s Elite Cup.

Shogun also provided the Women’s Elite Player of the Series in Courtney Greenway, with LU Sevens’ Ollie Brown winning the male equivalent accolade.