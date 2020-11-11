After only conceding two goals across Bury Town's four Pitching In Isthmian League North Division matches so far on-loan Norwich City goalkeeper Joe Rose has been announced as the division's first Golden Gloves award winner.

Sponsored by AB1 Goalkeeping, the Golden Glove awards recognise the meanest defences and are calculated on statistics in league matches.

The Isthmian League's announcement today on the North Division winner for September and October read: "Bury Town played 11 matches during September and October, and because of some fine cup successes only four of those were league fixtures!

Bury Town's on-loan Norwich City goalkeeper Joe Rose goes through his warm-up routinePicture: Neil Dady (43107528)

"Three of those league fixtures saw them record clean sheets, and Romford hold the distinction of being the only side to score against them in the Pitching In Isthmian North Division this season.

"If we were to add in the (FA) Cup and the Trophy, their clean sheet record is currently at 60 per cent.

"Joseph Rose is the current custodian of the number one shirt, so congratulations to him and his mean defence."

Bury Town's on-loan Norwich City goalkeeper Joe Rose claims a crossPicture: Neil Dady (43107534)

It comes off the back of Rose's early season form seeing him rewarded with a new extended deal at Sky Bet Championship club Norwich City.

Bury, along with Felixstowe & Walton United, were also given an acknowledgement in the Pitching In Isthmian League Performance of the Month for the North Division but it was awarded to third-placed Maldon & Tiptree.

The judges' description read: "Again, we had a plethora of impressive performances to chose from. Bury Town, Aveley, Felixstowe & Walton United and Canvey Island all defeated sides from higher up the pyramid in the FA Cup and/or FA Trophy. But we went for Maldon and Tiptree on the basis that they did it three times!

"The victory we’ve chosen is that over Braintree Town on October 13th, Andre Hasanally with the only goal- but the Jammers also defeated Kingstonian and Haringey Borough during October."

* For an interview with interim Bury Town captain Olly Hughes, see Friday's Bury Free Press print edition.