Bury Town Football Club have announced the launch of a new 'Football Academy' for 16 to 18 year olds.

The initiative, which will be run in conjunction with West Suffolk College and Culford School, is set to get under way in September 2021.

The course will not only include football coaching, but also allow students to study other aspects of the game, such as performance analysis, dealing with football or sport related injuries and organising football/sports-based events.

First-team manager Ben Chenery, who will run the academy with help from ex-Ipswich Town forward Alan Lee and former Bury play Joe Yaxley, said: "It's very exciting. This is an innovative idea and very different to anything else in the area.

"We'll have all of the football coaching where we will look to improve the students as footballers, but they'll also have the access to some excellent education and some of the best facilities at West Suffolk College.

"And it is not just about nurturing future first-team players for Bury Town. We want to work with all young players in the area from the likes of Walsham, Thetford, Mildenhall and Newmarket, and have the type of impact that means they go back to their clubs at weekends better players."

England and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope played for Bury Town before turning professional. Picture: Burnley FC

An open training session will take place on Monday, January 11.