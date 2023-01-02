Bury Town were unable to close the gap to play-off occupiers Lowestoft Town as they drew 1-1 at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium in a lunchtime kick-off against a side who played without a recognised goalkeeper for 71 minutes.

After Sam Johnson had fired them into the lead from a seventh minute corner, the Trawlerboys saw number one Luke Holt shown a straight red card for taking out Ash Boatswain outside his area, leaving former Bury defender Sam Nunn to don the gloves.

Despite conceding a 24th minute equalising header to Ipswich Town loanee Boatswain from a corner, he was only required to make two saves, including a fine stop from Lewis O'Malley's late header, as the hosts huffed and puffed.

Lowestoft Town goalkeeper Luke Holt is shown a red card for his 19th minute challenge on Bury Town's Ash Boatswain, who had been through on goal Picture: Neil Dady

Lowestoft still managed to create chances to win the game themselves but lacked conviction in the final third while Bury also ended with 10 men with Cruis Nydazayo shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.

The draw leaves Bury, who started the day in 10th and six points adrift of the play-off spots, seven behind their east-coast Suffolk rivals who had been sitting in fourth ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

Both sides went into the game with some patchy form behind them with two wins from their last six matches leaving them sitting in midway down the form table.

Bury Town's Ash Boatswain is taken out by Lowestoft Town goalkeeper Luke Holt when through on goal, leading to the latter's red card Picture: Neil Dady

Bury had fell to a 2-1 defeat at leaders and west Suffolk rivals AFC Sudbury six days ago, while Lowestoft had enjoyed a thumping 5-2 home win over Gorleston on Boxing Day, the club who are sharing their Crown Meadow ground this season.

Ben Chenery was forced into two changes from last Tuesday's defeat with Ipswich Town loanee midfielder Alfie Cutbush having gone off with a knee injury while centre-back Joe White's ankle had not recovered from a knock to his ankle. Lee Watkins and Nydazayo were the players who replaced them while Will Gardner was back on the bench following illness alongside Charley Barker, who had missed the trip to Sudbury with a family commitment.

Jamie Godbold also made two enforced changes with midfielder Rhys Logan and striker Chris Henderson replaced by Johnson and former Bury player Chris Henderson.

Watkins almost forced visiting 'keeper Holt into a costly error from the kick-off, charging down the backpass to him with the ricochet going out for a goal kick.

Ipswich Town loanee Ash Boatswain scores a header for Bury Town to equalise against Lowestoft Town

But it was the Trawlerboys who marched into an early lead inside seven minutes. Following a free kick going past everyone, Joe Hood needlessly touched it behind before the static Bury defence allowed the ball to bounce ahead of an unmarked Johnson lifting the ball into the net.

Kyle Haylock tried his luck at doubling their advantage a few minutes later but found Charlie Woods behind his 25-yard effort.

Another poor clearance from Holt, with no-one directly around him, led to the Lowestoft goalkeeper earning himself a red card in the 19th minute. After kicking a back-pass straight out to Boatswain, he raced out of his box to tackle him but ended up taking the Ipswich Town loanee out as he played the ball past him.

Bury Town players celebrate Ash Boatswain's equaliser Picture: Neil Dady

Referee Ben Bowles had no hesitation in bringing out his read card, despite Nunn making efforts to chase into the area.

With no goalkeeper on the bench, Nunn was the one to eventually don the gloves, after Travis Cole had initially put the shirt on.

Bury Town's Carlos Edwards gets his head on the ball against Lowestoft Town Picture: Neil Dady (61628356)

His first action came from the 25 yard free kick diving to his right to palm away Edwards' fiercely struck shot.

But two minutes later he was picking the ball out of his net as Boatswain rose highest at the far post to head home Edward's left-sided corner.

The 10 men threatened to retake the lead in the 32nd minute but after breaking through on the counter-attack with support, Adam Hipperson fired straight into the body of Woods from an angle.

Bury Town's Joe Hood sees his progress up the pitch thwarted against Lowestoft Town Picture: Neil Dady

There was another big warning for Bury six minutes later when the Blues failed to clear their lines from a deep free kick and Cole's angled shot had to be cleared off the line at the far post by Hood.

The full-back was also on hand to block a Hipperson shot as the Trawlerboys broke into the area down the left.

Unlike the end of the first half, Bury began the second period on the front foot and only a goalline clearance from visiting skipper Cole prevented Hinton putting into his own net following a Hood cross.

Lowestoft boss Godbold was soon a yellow card in the 50th minute after shouting a derogatory term at the referee.

Bury Town captain Ollie Fenn in action against Lowestoft Town Picture: Neil Dady

His side enjoyed a decent spell of pressure soon after with Haylock only producing a weak effort inside the box before Hood had to make a key sliding challenge to prevent Henderson pulling the trigger.

From the resultant corner, Hinton's header was headed off the line by Watkins at the near post.

Up the other end, Bury appealed for a penalty when Joey Yaxley went to ground in a congested box only to be booked for simulation while Lowestoft assistant Adam Gusterson was soon also shown a yellow for comments made towards the official.

Bury Town midfielder Lee Watkins shields the ball against Lowestoft Town Picture: Neil Dady

Ramadan volleyed over for Bury from a defensive header before Hinton glanced wide from a Lowestfot free kick as the game continued to be poised on a knife edge.

Entering the last 20 minutes it was Bury who were dominating but they could not force Nunn into a save with Ramadan seeing a shot deflect off Cole's boot and spin wide of the left-hand post while Boatswain could only fire into the side-netting from Hood's throughball.

The hosts appealed in vain for a handball against Cole from a Ramadan cross while Ryan Jolland fired over from the edge of the box following a long throw-in.

The final regulation minute saw Nunn finally called into action again with the former Stowmarket and Felixstowe reacting well to push away O'Malley's header from close-range from an Edwards cross.

The subsequent corner saw the ball headed out from under the goalline before the visitors eventually got the second clear.

Despite four minutes of time being added on it was to be the last goalmouth action with Nydazayo's sliding challenge on Henderson in the centre circle having seen him shown a second yellow card to miss the final three of those.

It left the home support in an 800-plus crowd frustrated while those who made the journey from Lowestoft will have savoured the resilient display like they would a victory.

Bury Town: Woods, Hood, Edwards, Fenn (c), O'Malley, Watkins, Nydazayo, Jolland, Ramadan, Boatswain (Nicholls 78'), Yaxley (Maughn 63'). Unused subs: Avis, Gardner, Barker.

Booked: Nydazayo (53'), Yaxley (58').

Lowestoft Town: Holt, Norman, Murphy, McIntosh, Cole, Nunn, Johnson, Hinton (Pollock 78'), Haylock (Sherwood 84'), Henderson, Hipperson. Unused subs: Ruffles, Pollock, Eagle, Sherwood, Lane.

Booked: Henderson (26'), Godbold (50'), Gusterson (66')

Attendance: 831

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Travis Cole. The Lowestoft captain seemed to head and clear everything that came into their box which proved to be a big reason the 10 men were left celebrating a point. Full-back Joe Hood was the standout player for Bury on a day of little attacking quality.