Bury St Edmunds head coach Jacob Ford is backing his side to quickly learn the lessons from Saturday’s 36-27 home loss against Tonbridge Juddians as they look to bounce back at Sevenoaks tomorrow (2pm).

The Wolfpack had built up a 24-7 lead in a dominant first 30 minutes before going on to concede 26 unanswered points as the visitors went on to become the first side to defeat them at the Greene King IPA Haberden in nine matches this term.

It ended a 10-game unbeaten run that Ford side’s had put together since suffering a 26-17 defeat in the reverse fixture in Kent, leaving them fourth in the National League 2 East table.

Jacob Ford believes his side will learn lessons quickly from their defeat against Tonbridge Juddians Picture: Mark Westley

But their coach is confident they can ensure it proves an anomaly in their season by growing from the experience.

“"Obviously we're incredibly disappointed with the result,” he said.

“We felt we've let the game slip having been 24-7 up.

Bury St Edmunds claim a lineout against Tonbridge Picture: Beanstalk Media

"In the second half the scoreboard pressure and momentum was with Tonbridge and we failed to stop that.

"But having said that, I think we will be a lot better from the experience at the weekend and how we deal with those situations again as there's no doubt over the next couple of weeks we're going to come under pressure again.

"We've got to make sure we react in a more positive way and control the situations a bit better."

Scores from Will Christie, George Grigg-Pettitt and a superb try from Kodie Drury-Hawkins had put his side into a commanding position before things started to go awry with their ill-discipline costing them with a flurry of penalties.

A chance for a bonus point from a penalty kick for the hosts towards the end went astray as Bury were left to lick their wounds.

And Ford is calling for a whole-game performance when they take to the pitch again to put things right in tomorrow’s rearranged fixture.

“We're looking forward to getting back out there and being consistent for 80 minutes and putting in a performance where we look back and say we competed really well there for the whole game,” he said.

Centre Samir Kharbouch is unavailable as he joins up with the Algerian national side.

While The Wolfpack are in Kent, the Greene King IPA Haberden promises to be a hive of activity as the club stages their ‘Greene King’s Big Day Out’ with free beer and live rugby on offer.

A big screen and multiple TVs will be showing the Six Nations matches involving Italy versus England followed by Wales versus Scotland, as well as Bury St Edmunds Men's II hosting Ipswich (3pm).

In order to qualify for the unlimited free beer of either Greene King IPA or Saxon Stout, members of the public need to buy a cup from The Beer Café, opposite the Theatre Royal, before 6pm today.

Cups cost £10 and 100 per cent of proceeds will go to the 50th anniversary charity bike ride that is being held in September, in memory of those lost in the 1974 Ermenonville Air Disaster.

There will also be a BBQ and burrito stands serving hot food.

Elsewhere, Bury St Edmunds Women saw their match at home to Shelford Ladies postponed in Women's Championship Midlands 2 at the weekend.

They will host Old Albanians Ladies II at the Greene King IPA Haberden in the quarter-final of the Papa Johns Women's Intermediate Cup on Sunday (2pm).

Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds Colts will travel to Newport Salop in Shropshire in the RFU National Under-18s Cup quarter-finals a week on Sunday with the club putting on coach travel for supporters to book.