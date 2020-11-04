Bury Town's loanee goalkeeper Joe Rose has signed a new contract with Norwich City.

Rose, who joined the Blues on a season-long deal in the summer, has committed himself to the Canaries until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The youngster told the Norwich website: “It’s a great feeling, I’ve been a fan of the club since a young age, it’s a dream come true. I didn’t expect it a couple of years ago, playing local football. What else can I say other than it’s a dream come true.

Bury Town loanee Joe Rose has signed a new deal at Norwich. Picture: Norwich City Football Club

“I used to be a season ticket holder here with my dad, we used to watch every game. I always looked at this pitch and hoped one day I’d be able to play on it."

Of his loan stint at Bury, Rose added: “It’s been a really good experience, there’s nothing like men’s football.

"There’s people’s jobs on the line at the end of the day, if you don’t get the three points then they’re at risk. Academy football is more development, so there’s not as much risk.

“They (the academy coaches) have helped me massively. When I first came in, I was struggling quite a lot in terms of how to play, it was definitely different to what I was used to, I feel like I’ve adapted really well and they’ve helped along the way.”