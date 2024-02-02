Bury Town assistant manager Paul Musgrove has admitted it is ‘a body blow’ to lose Tom Thulborn for the rest of the season but says the club will ‘support him all the way’ in his recovery from his horror injury.

The forward-turned-wing-back was taken off on a stretcher after rolling his ankle badly running for the ball in the first half of Saturday’s 4-1 home victory against struggling Stowmarket Town in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division).

It was revealed the popular recent addition to the side from Lakenheath, who had celebrated his 24th birthday only three days previously, had suffered both a broken leg and ankle ligament damage and underwent surgery on Sunday.

Tom Thulborn is facing up to an extended spell on the sidelines Picture: Richard Marsham

It leaves the Cambridge-based player, a key part of Bury’s impressive upturn in results in his nine appearances, facing up to a long spell on the sidelines and unable to work as an electrician.

"It's never nice for someone who is injured and you know the impact it is going to have on them firstly and foremost, especially on their income as well,” said Musgrove.

"We will support him all the way. It is credit to the lads they have all supported him and it's a body blow to us as he's come in and really has hit the ground running which is a credit to him and the team embedding themselves in each other.

Bury Town assistant manager Paul Musgrove (centre) and manager Cole Skuse (right) have seen two players suffer season-ending injuries in recent weeks Picture: Mark Westley

"It is (a blow) but we'll support him fully in his recovery as we will do with Louis (Henman) Mason (knee surgery).

“We've been unfortunate in the last six weeks that we've had two real nasty injuries and we won't see them back again this season but it's our duty of care to make sure we get them involved as much as possible."

In the first game without Thulborn, Bury coped well to record a 4-2 victory in their rearranged game at fellow promotion hopefuls Maldon & Tiptree on Tuesday with an 11th game without defeat (nine wins) putting Cole Skuse’s side up to fourth in the table after entering the play-off zone at the weekend.

Cemal Ramadan – for his 20th in all competitions – opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Luke Brown (33’) and Ollie Canfer (38’) goals made it 3-0 going into half-time.

Midfielder Louis Henman-Mason also had his season ended early through a knee injury sustained in training Picture: Mecha Morton

Ollie Yun scored just ahead of the hour mark to extend their lead before the hosts pulled two back.

Musgrove said: "It took 10 minutes for us to suss the game out and then we ran all over them first half, our quality and our decision-making was very, very good.

“They managed themselves really well second half, full credit to the lads with how they went about the whole game really.”

With the result having lifted them up into fourth place, ahead of Brentwood Town on goal difference, Musgrove said: "If we hadn't have won and other results went the other way we could quite easily have fallen out the play-offs so that's how finely balanced it is.

"It's nice to keep ourselves in there for as long as we can as we've got some hard games coming up."

Midfielder Ryan Jolland is back from a four-game suspension for a second red card of the season ahead of tomorrow’s trip to 10th-placed Brightlingsea Regent (3pm), with the R’s having beaten them 2-1 in October's reverse fixture.

"We're just looking to keep it going with keeping everyone as fresh as we can and everyone as mentally prepared as we can. We can't do more than that as the games come thick and fast,” said Musgrove.

"Brightlingsea are challenging for a play-off spot (10 points adrift) and likewise so are Heybridge (three points off) who we have the following Saturday (home) so all these games are now coming and you're just looking at the next one and see where we go with it.

"You can easily fall out of the play-offs as easily as you can fall in with how tight it is so no-one is getting carried away by anymeans.”