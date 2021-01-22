Bury Town manager Ben Chenery has been delighted to see former loan goalkeeper Daniel Barden grasping his chance to show what he can do in a Norwich City shirt.

The ex-Arsenal youth player made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Blues in an impressive first foray into senior football last season, having been loaned out by the Canaries.

He was rewarded with a new contract at the Norfolk club last March and started their first season since relegation to the Sky Bet Championship as their third-choice goalkeeper.

Daniel Barden has impressed for Norwich City. Picture: Neil Dady

But after making his Norwich senior bow in their Carabao Cup first round tie against Luton Town in September, he was handed a run in the first team at the turn of the year due to injuries and illness.

The Welsh U19-capped 20-year-old made his Football League debut on December 29 when replacing the injured Michael McGovern at half-time during a 1–1 draw with Queens Park Rangers.

Dutch international Tim Krul returned for the home victory over Barnsley but then went down with Covid-19, with Barden keeping a clean sheet in the 2-0 home FA Cup victory over Coventry City. He also played in the Championsip leader’s 2-1 away victory at Cardiff City on January 16 before Krul returned for Wednesday’s game.

Chenery said: “It’s really good and the partnership we have with local professional clubs is bearing fruit.

“Obviously Ross Crane went to Ipswich and Daniel Barden making his full debut and playing again in the (FA) cup for Norwich is enormous for us, him and for Norwich, I would presume.

“He is a lad for whom this football at Step 4 benefited him enormously and I think we all need to be aware of that and I’m sure other clubs are.

“The amount he grew, not just in terms of physically but also mentally in his time with us was enormous.

“It allowed him to play for three points and see the social aspect of what a Saturday means to us at our level and he embraced it as did Norwich, who have been fantastic in their communication with us and in terms of Daniel.”

He added: “I am very proud of him and very pleased for him.

“He is a cracking lad with a great support network behind him and he really does deserve every opportunity.”

This season has seen Bury run with another highly-rated Norwich young goalkeeper. Joe Rose was named the winner of the Isthmian League’s first AB1 Golden Gloves award of the season in November, having only conceded two goals in the Blues’ opening four matches.

