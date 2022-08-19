Patience could be key for Bury Town if they are to see off lower-league Newmarket Town during tomorrow’s Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round tie at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium (3pm).

That is the view of Blues boss Ben Chenery, who has seen his side get their new Pitching In Isthmian League North Division campaign under way with four points from a possible six.

Newmarket, in contrast, have acquired just the one point from their first two Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixtures, having last weekend suffered a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Sheringham.

The Blues host Newmarket Town in the FA Cup this weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, Chenery is expecting a spirited showing from the Jockeys – something his players will have to match.

“It’s a local derby – they’re just down the road – and I fully expect Newmarket to be at it,” he said.

“They’ll be coming to Ram Meadow in front of potentially five, six or seven hundred-plus supporters and as an opposition side it helps you to roll your sleeves up and it gives you a spring in your step.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re equal to that and what I would say is that with the character of the lads we’ve got I don’t expect them to work harder than us.”

Chenery is also well aware that an early goal could make life much easier for his men, forcing their visitors to alter any potential defensive mindset they may arrive with.

Yet even if that proves to be elusive and the tie remains goalless for a period, Chenery has urged the Bury players to ‘wait for the right moments’.

“It’s about us breaking them down. If you can get an early goal it settles things down and teams then have to come out,” he added.

“They’ll probably sit behind the ball and rightly so, good luck to them. We have to make sure we find the right opportunities to exploit the spaces they leave.

“Early goals can be key in games like this but also patience if it doesn’t come straight away.

“I’m of the mantra this season that we’ve got to keep playing, keep moving the ball, sit tight and sometimes wait for the right moments when they come.”

Joe Hood will return to the squad after serving a suspension but a late check will be made on Cruise Nydazayo’s fitness after he limped off with a hamstring injury on Tuesday night.