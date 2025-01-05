Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club has been celebrating three of its members being crowned world champions.

More than 3,330 players from 129 teams and 29 different countries made the journey to New Zealand last month for the Masters World Cup, where there was age-group competitions of 45-50, 55-60, 60-65, 65-70, 70-75 for men and women.

And for Juliet Konrath, Katie Bedford and Sharon Holton, it was a trip that will live long in the memory.

Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club's Katie Bedford and Sharon Holton with the World Cup

Bury’s Konrath was part of the England Over-55s squad that advanced through the pool stages as runners-up behind the Argentines.

The second-placed finish presented them with a tough route to the final, but after seeing off Australia in the last eight, they overcame The Netherlands 3-1 in the semi-final to set up a clash with Ireland for the gold medal.

It proved to be a close affair, but England edged the contest by a single goal to spark scenes of celebration.

Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club's Juliet Konrath lifts the Masters Hockey World Cup

Konrath said: “It really was a fantastic experience – without a doubt the pinnacle of my hockey career to date.

“We were strong, experienced and we had a great management team that organised our time like clockwork, ensuring that we were able to play at our best with great knowledge about the team we were facing.

“It might seem trivial to some that we are playing a team sport at the age that we are but it really does take an immense commitment to staying fit, injury free – which is the hardest part – and to continue to putting yourself through the pressure of trials and selection. It’s certainly not easy, and it is an immense honour to play for your country whatever age you are.”

Meanwhile, Bedford and Holton followed their club-mate’s lead with success as part of the England Under-60s.

England moved through the pool stages by beating New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, USA and The Netherlands before facing their arch rivals Scotland for the top prize.

And a 58th-minute goal was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for England, who successfully retained the title that they won two years earlier.

Bury chairman Andrew Dahl said: “We are extremely proud of all of our players who have continued to play at such a high level and achieve so much. They are such good role models for our players to have around. It’s not every day you can say we have world champions in our midst.”

Konrath’s husband Ian also returned from the event with a bronze medal as part of the England Over-60s.