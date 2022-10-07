Bury Town have announced the departure of midfielder Ryan Horne.

The ex Cambridge United man signed for the Blues from neighbours AFC Sudbury in the summer of 2018.

Horne has made more than 100 appearances during his four-year spell with the club, which included nine starts in Bury's midfield this season.

Ryan Horne (left) has left Bury Town Picture: Richard Marsham

The club announced this morning that Horne is set to move to Australia, bringing an end to his time at the Atalian Servest Stadium.

Bury boss Ben Chenery told the club's website: "While disappointed to lose Ryan and his quality on the pitch, I wish him well in his new life and career in Australia.

"He has been a model pro for us over the past four years and popular with both players and supporters.

"He will always be welcome back at Ram Meadow."

Bury (6th) host East Thurrock United in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division tomorrow (3pm).