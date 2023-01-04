Bury Town midfielder Ryan Jolland has turned down an approach from a higher-league club to stay with the Blues.

The 26-year-old, who started out at youth level with Ipswich Town before joining Bury's partnership academy at West Suffolk College, has become a fans' favourite at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium over the years.

The central midfielder made his first team debut for the Blues back in 2014, while progressing through the ranks at Team Bury in the Thurlow Nunn League, before becoming a regular starter for Ben Chenery's side during the 2016/17 campaign.

Jolland, who was named Bury's players' player of the year at the end of last season, missed the opening three months of this term with a hip injury, but returned in October and has been a starter in their last four games in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

The club posted on Twitter: 'We are pleased to confirm that despite an approach from an unnamed club in a higher division and subsequent talks, Ryan Jolland has committed his future to the club and will remain a key part of Ben Chenery's side.'

The Blues are currently 10th in the North Division table, six points and five places off the play-off spots, following Monday's 1-1 draw at home to Lowestoft Town.

Bury now face trips to second placed Hashtag United (Saturday, 3pm) and sixth placed Felixstowe & Walton United (Tuesday, 7.45pm).