Frustrated by last weekend’s late call-off at home to leaders Blackheath, Bury St Edmunds make the trip to the south coast looking to settle a score with a second-placed Worthing who are becoming somewhat of a bogey team.

The Raiders just edged the contest at the Greene King IPA Haberden in October 22-14 to inflict the Wolfpack’s only home defeat, in six games, so far this season on them.

Head coach Jacob Ford takes his side into the contest in Sussex tomorrow (3pm) looking for his first win against them with Bury’s last victory having come courtesy of a 36-31 scoreline in Suffolk in November, 2019.

Ben Cooper looks to gain ground for Bury St Edmunds in the reverse fixture with Worthing Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury travel down for the National League 2 East fixture six places below them in eighth but just eight points adrift with a game in hand.

And Ford, who has voiced his major concerns over the RFU's new tackling height law set to be introduced next season, believes their opponents should see a different Bury side in action than they met previously.

He said: “I think if you look at when we played Worthing here we were incredibly disappointed with the performance more than anything else, obviously the result wasn’t great but the performance was poor.

Bury St Edmunds captain Matt Bursey goes up for the lineout against Worthing at the Greene King IPA Haberden in October Picture: Mecha Morton

“And I think we’ve come a long way since then.

“During my time at Bury I haven’t beaten Worthing, they’ve been a bit of a bogey team for us.

“They’ve been very close games but we haven’t come out on the right side so it’s a massive game for us, not just in terms of position in the league and points but actually just in terms of proving something for ourselves.”

He added: “They’re a very similar team to us.

“We feel like we can get a lot of purchase in similar areas but that game for me is all about mindset and character because we’ve got to find a way to beat them, especially at their place.

“It’s the longest trip for us so if you put in all these things into the equation then it will motivate us to be the best we can be.”

Having not played last weekend, Bury have no fresh injury concerns going into the game, which sees them seven points from the top four spot they are aiming at with a game in hand.

Ford was left baffled by last weekend’s decision to call off the Blackheath game within half-an-hour of kick-off due to the opposition’s concerns about a small strip on the far side of the pitch being too hard, following the sub-zero overnight temperatures.

“It probably motivates us even more when they come back that actually we could have played the game and we didn’t,” he said.

Bury St Edmunds II also saw their home game called off and are due to host Diss tomorrow.

Bury St Edmunds Foxes (4th) did manage to take to the field last Saturday, losing 19-14 at fifth-placed Shelford in Women’s Championship Midlands 2.