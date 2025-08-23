A number of Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club members have returned from helping England to win international medals.

The club’s Shazz Holton and Katie Bedford both featured for England Over-60s at the World Masters Hockey European Championships, where they faced The Netherlands in the final.

The Dutch found themselves 2-0 in the ascendancy heading into half-time, but two goals from Bury’s Holton after the restart restored parity and sent the contest into penalty shuffles, which England won to secure gold medals.

Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club players at the World Masters Hockey European Championships Picture: Contributed

There was also a gold medal for Jet Konrath, who played for England Over-55s, while Paul Calver picked up the same prize as part of the England Over-55s Spirit team.

Meanwhile, Ian Konrath finished the tournament playing for England Over-60s, who came away from the event with a bronze medal.

Bury’s Patrick Sullivan was also a member of the Ireland Over-55 Spirit team, who finished runners-up 12 months ago.

However, on this occasion Sullivan and his team-mates had to settle for fourth place after they were beaten by Calver’s England in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, the majority of the club’s East League teams will begin their 2025/26 campaigns over the weekend of September 20.