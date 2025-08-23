Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club players help England to win medals at World Masters Hockey European Championships
A number of Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club members have returned from helping England to win international medals.
The club’s Shazz Holton and Katie Bedford both featured for England Over-60s at the World Masters Hockey European Championships, where they faced The Netherlands in the final.
The Dutch found themselves 2-0 in the ascendancy heading into half-time, but two goals from Bury’s Holton after the restart restored parity and sent the contest into penalty shuffles, which England won to secure gold medals.
There was also a gold medal for Jet Konrath, who played for England Over-55s, while Paul Calver picked up the same prize as part of the England Over-55s Spirit team.
Meanwhile, Ian Konrath finished the tournament playing for England Over-60s, who came away from the event with a bronze medal.
Bury’s Patrick Sullivan was also a member of the Ireland Over-55 Spirit team, who finished runners-up 12 months ago.
However, on this occasion Sullivan and his team-mates had to settle for fourth place after they were beaten by Calver’s England in the semi-final.
Meanwhile, the majority of the club’s East League teams will begin their 2025/26 campaigns over the weekend of September 20.