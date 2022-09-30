Jacob Ford has called on his Bury St Edmunds players to show they have learnt the lessons from their recent defeat at Tonbridge Juddians when they take on National League 2 East pacesetters Blackheath tomorrow (3pm).

Their hosts have the only remaining undefeated record in the division, having won all three matches to sit a point ahead of Bury having played a game less.

“This will be the toughest game of the year, we have no doubt about that,” said Bury’s head coach Ford following bouncing back from the 36-17 defeat at fellow relegated side Tonbridge with last weekend’s 38-28 home win against Westcliff.

Bury St Edmunds head coach Jacob Ford takes his side to undefeated leaders Blackheath tomorrow Picture: Mark Westley

“I think it’s all going to be about how we start the game, if it’s like we did against Tonbridge (12-0 up) we give ourselves a good chance but then how do we keep believing in what we do?

“We felt we disappointed we didn’t get two bonus points out of that game so I want to see an improvement on that performance. I want to see us learning from what went wrong.”

Ben Cooper and Will Attfield could return for the visitors following recent injury issues while Ford is delighted to have Kiwi Paddy Robinson back at the club, having put in a man-of-the-match display against Westcliff.

Bury St Edmunds players congratulate Matt Bursey (far left) on the opening try against Westcliff Picture: Richard Marsham

"It's great to have Paddy back involved with Bury," he said of the forward who had been without a club as he focused on his day job.

"He obviously played the season before me. He's a fantastic player.

"He still hangs around with the boys and wants to get back involved so we are really fortunate to be in a position where we can play him.

"He played really well with a man-of-the-match performance and hopefully he gets the bit between his teeth and really rolls his sleeves us with a couple of performances.

Ruaraidh Williams breaks through the tackles to get Bury St Edmunds forward against Westcliff Picture: Richard Marsham

"We've happy to have him back and we just hope it continues."

Winless Westcliff having managed to pull Saturday's score back to five points at one stage in the second half, to 26-21. And while Ford knows they will have to step it up at Blackheath, he was happy to see his side get the job done.

He said: “We went 26-7 up after half-time and that’s when we just needed to kick on a little bit and probably took a little bit of a step back in terms of our intensity.

“A couple of decisions then went against us and it started a bit of momentum for Westcliff there.

Yasin Browne is presented with a shirt to commemorate his 100 caps for Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club's first team by president Chris Berry Picture: Russell Claydon (59658783)

“You always felt comfortable in that game, it was a little bit like the (North) Walsham game, it’s just we’ve got to find a way to control what we do and kick on a little bit in these games.

“But we got the job done in terms of the bonus point just after half-time so I think mentally that was a bit of a barrier for us.

“We’ve just got to keep focusing on our next job and doing it to the best of our ability and the score will take care of itself.”

He added: “We moved the ball and played some good rugby at times, other times we probably weren’t patient enough with the ball.

“We have probably seen two sides of what we can do there.

“For us it is just about how we can get consistency and that’s what makes a really good team.”

* Bury St Edmunds Foxes found the going tough in their Women’s Championship Midlands 2 opener, losing 34-7 at home to Lichfield Ladies.

The visitors scored three unanswered tries in the first half and went on to add another three.

However, the Foxes changed things up and rallied well to finish strongly, with Georgie Palmer taking a quick penalty and stepping three players to score in the final play of the match.

Sian Bevan was awarded forward of the match while Robyn Gordon, who added the conversion, was named Bury’s back of the match.

The Foxes are back in action at The GK IPA Haberden again on Sunday, against Aston Old Edwardian Women.

* Bury St Edmunds II celebrated a 38-13 victory at local rivals Thurston in Counties 1 Eastern Counties last Saturday.