Bury Town saved one of the their best performances of the season for Tuesday evening’s Isthmian League North Division play-off semi-final against Waltham Abbey.

That is the opinion of assistant manager Paul Musgrove, who watched on as Ollie Canfer’s brace sandwiched goals from Mikey Davis and Taylor Parr to seal a comprehensive 4-0 victory under the Getaway Cars Stadium lights.

The Blues headed into the contest having been beaten twice by their visitors during the regulation season, and there will also have been a slight concern that memories of the previous campaign’s semi-final heartbreak still lingered.

Paul Musgrove has praised manager Cole Skuse after Tuesday night’s victory. Picture: Mark Westley

Yet while the majority of the first half was a cagey affair, from the moment that Canfer broke the deadlock in the 45th minute, there only looked like being one winner.

Asked if it ranked as one of the Blues’ top displays in 2024/25, Musgrove replied: “It really is. The funny thing is, we feel like we have had it in the locker to go and score goals and we just haven't managed it.

“We've watched a lot of games back and we haven't scored the goals we deserve. It was a little bit of a concern, if I'm honest, but we just seemed to breed confidence. The more we went forward, the more we had the belief that we were going to cause danger in the box.

“And things fell to us in the box, which was nice. It doesn't always happen and people say you need that bit of luck, and you definitely do.”

Musgrove was also keen to pay tribute to manager Cole Skuse.

Having seen his side suffer defeats in both of their previous meetings with Waltham this term, the former Ipswich Town midfielder could have been tempted to alter things from a tactical viewpoint. However, Skuse ‘stuck to his guns’.

“A huge respect to the gaffer as well. I know that I'm his assistant, but he stuck to his guns in terms of how he wanted to play and his ethos. That was outstanding, to be fair,” added Musgrove.

“Me as assistant, I'm there to challenge him. And when we were looking at things back, I was suggesting certain things. To be fair to him, he stuck to his guns. And again, I told him when I come in the door, he isn't going to get a yes man.

“But he's played professional football and he's seen things and he's got his beliefs. And sometimes when it comes off, I think you do need the pat on the back he deserves for sticking to his guns.”

Bury will now play host to Brightlingsea Regent in Saturday’s final (3pm) after the Essex side defeated Felixstowe & Walton United in Tuesday night’s other semi-final.

While Bury finished the season in third spot, Regent ended up fifth, nine points further back.

“We've had our critics even before the game about how we chose the team Saturday (1-1 draw at Wroxham) and how the results went for us and how it panned out,” said Musgrove.

“It just goes to show how it swings on its head. We’ve won our game and congratulations to Brightlingsea as well.

“You've got to play what's in front of you and deal with that. So, yes, it's brilliant to have a home tie.

“We've lost to them twice, home and away, as we did Waltham Abbey. They're a young, athletic team with not a lot of fear. They've got really good movement in the final third.

“I've lost in the play-off semi-final twice before, so it's nice to just go one further. But again, nobody remembers that because first is first and second is nowhere. No-one will remember us if we don't do anything Saturday.”