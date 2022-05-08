Liam Gibbs has been included in a Premier League matchday squad for just the second time this afternoon.

The Bury St Edmunds-raised youngster crossed the East Anglia divide last summer when he swapped Ipswich Town for Norwich City.

Since then the 19-year-old has primarily featured for the Canaries' Under-23 side, although he was an unused substitute for the Emirates FA Cup tie at Charlton Athletic earlier this year and a defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League.

Liam Gibbs is on the Norwich bench for today's game against West Ham. Picture: Barry Goodwin

And now he could get the chance to make his senior debut for already-relegated Norwich during their home encounter The Hammers (2pm).

Gibbs, who plays as an attacking midfielder, is one of nine substitutes on the home side's bench at Carrow Road.

After signing a four-year deal with Norwich last July, he said: "I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to starting my journey as soon as possible.

"It is a new step for me and for my career. I am looking to make the most of it, showcase my talent and hopefully I can help the club keep moving forward.

"I have seen young players in the past that have gone through the academy and into the first team. Norwich have a reputation for bringing through young players and I just want to be the next one to get into the first team and make things happen.

"I can see a clear pathway for me. Now I am just excited to get started, fulfil my potential and show everyone what I can do."

Gibbs has made 22 appearances for the Under-23s this term.