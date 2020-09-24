Manager Ben Chenery was left full of pride after his Bury Town side delivered a magical Emirates FA Cup display to make their return to Ram Meadow the special occasion a sellout crowd had hoped it would be.

A 68th-minute Will Gardner header proved to be enough to knock higher-league Brightlingsea Regent out with a 2-1 scoreline, following Cemal Ramdan’s first-half penalty being cruelly cancelled out on the stroke of half-time.

The maximum crowd allowed of 400 purchased the tickets ahead of the first round qualifying tie in eager anticipation. And boy did the impressive Blues, who played with a desire and intensity which Step 3 Brightlingsea could not match, deliver for them, 198 days since they were last able to watch them at the Ram.

Bury Town players celebrate their 2-1 victory against higher-league Brightlingsea Regent in the Emirates FA Cup as football returned to Ram Meadow. Picture: Neil Dady

“We showed intent from the first whistle,” said Chenery. “We have been longing to get back here to playing games with supporters in the ground and they backed us in terms of backing tickets and selling it out. There was responsibility and expectation on us to deliver.

“We have had some really difficult injuries over the last couple of weeks, but as I said to the players, that is put to one side and we deliver and they did. And I am really proud of them.

“First half I thought we were excellent and really bossed the game. We were really unfortunate to go in at 1-1, though we should have been more clinical.

Bury Town defender Will Gardner runs off to celebrate putting Bury Town back into the lead in their FA Cup tie with Brightlingsea Regent. Picture: Neil Dady

“Second half they changed their formation to deal with us and we got home and I felt we were comfortable.”

Tuesday’s tie came off the back of Saturday’s opening day 1-0 win at Basildon United as their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division campaign got under way.

Cruise Nyadzayo capitalised on a defensive mistake to round the keeper and score in the 26th minute. Their task was made easier once Jamie Marsh was sent off for a second yellow card on the stroke of half-time.

But there was only a place on the bench for Nyadzayo on Tuesday as Chenery bought in Max Maughn to boost the midfield.

Claims for a second Bury Town penalty were turned down, despite Olly Hughes being blocked off. Picture: Neil Dady

With an extra man than the R’s, it was an area of the field Bury soon used to dominate their higher-level opponents with wave-after-wave of attacks.

Taylor Hastings and Olly Hughes caused panic in the visitors’ defence with half-chances before the pressure told when Maughn received a penalty after being taken out in the 29th minute. Ramadan, as he so often does from 12 yards at Ram Meadow, made the net bulge, firing low into the bottom left-hand corner.

There could and should have been another penalty soon after but the officials let robust challenges on Hughes and then Ramadan go without punishment.

Bury’s on-loan Norwich City keeper, Joe Rose, had been largely untroubled but was picking the ball out of his net in the second minute of two added on before the interval.

Khris Oti’s fierce rising effort, after the Blues failed to deal with a ball into the box, left him next to no chance of stopping it.

Despite the mental blow the timing of the goal dealt, Bury again came out strongly in the second half.

But it was not until the 68th minute that they made their superiority tell when Gardner’s glancing header on the turn diverted Carlos Edwards’ deep free kick beyond keeper George Marsh.

From there on in it was all about the game management and Bury rode it out expertly while also presenting a danger on the break.

Their second round qualifying opponents will be known once the draw is conducted at 1pm today.

Chenery’s side turn their attention to the Buildbase FA Trophy tomorrow when they will make a 330-mile round trip to equivalent level north Shropshire side Market Drayton (3pm).

That is followed by another Tuesday night under the new floodlights at Ram Meadow when Witham Town visit in a league fixture (7.45pm).

Bury: Rose, Hood, Gardner, Edwards, Altintop, Hastings, Chambers-Shaw, Snaith, Hughes (c), Ramadan, Maughn. Unused subs: Cook, Nyadzayo, Pinyon, Hammett, Mayhew (GK). Att: 400. Free Press Man of the Match: Carlos Edwards.