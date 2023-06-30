Regular frequenters of the Greene King IPA 7’s Festival at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club are set for a double treat at the weekend.

Traditionally a one-day event since its inception in 2009, this year’s instalement has been spread across two days.

It will kick off this evening with the Women’s Open (5.30pm) – a competition that did not run 12 months ago due to a lack of teams.

And that will be followed tomorrow by the return of the Nirvana Spa Super Sevens Series UK men’s and women’s competitions alongside a Men’s Open (10am).

The festival’s extension is bound to throw up some added challenges, yet Bury chairman Craig Germeney is looking forward to the prospect of two action-packed days of rugby alongside the live music and usual food and drink offerings.

“You’ll have to ask me on Monday how big the challenges were,” he joked.

“But in all seriousness, my motto is that if you keep doing the same thing over and over again then it will just fizzle out.

“You’ve got to keep things fresh and new because we want to attract people to the club. We find that once people come to the club they enjoy it, but it’s about getting them down here.

“We’re a community club and this event is about kickstarting the running of the club. The money that we take kickstarts our season.

“We’ve got 500 to 600 youngsters playing rugby as well as all of the other teams we run, so if we can put on something fresh and new for supporters to enjoy, hopefully that will attract plenty of people to come along.”

One competition that Germeney is particularly looking forward to putting on is the Women’s Open.

Having been unable to attract enough interest in 2022, this year’s competition will feature teams from the likes of the home club and Ipswich.

Germeney added: “What we’re really pleased about is the fact that having the Women’s Open on the Friday will allow those matches to be played on the main pitch.

“Because of the layout we have, the women’s matches have tended to be played at the pitch down the bottom of our facility. We’re delighted to be able to raise the profile of the women’s game. We’re expecting it to be a very good night of rugby.”

As for the prestigious Super Seven Series, the four-meeting tournament will end in Bury.

Rugby Deutschland currently lead the way in the men’s standings after three rounds, followed by Apache, Hong Kong China Dragons, Barracudas and China Flying Dragons.

Meanwhile, Samurai top the women’s table ahead of the likes of Hammerhead, Lionesses, Wooden Spoon Marauders and Wild Dogs.

Camping and entry tickets and be purchased by visiting www.fanbaseclub.com