Bury Town manager Cole Skuse says his side are ‘absolutely relishing’ their golden chance to take control of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division title race over the Easter weekend ahead of facing the current top two.

After posting 16 wins from their last 19 – having bounced back from Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Bowers & Pitsea with a 3-1 victory at Basildon United on Tuesday – the Blues are just six points from leaders Lowestoft Town and four from Felixstowe & Walton United with a game in hand on both.

They will kick-off a huge three days, going into their final six games, against Felxistowe in front of an expected bumper crowd at the OCR Ram Meadow Stadium tomorrow before travelling to Lowestoft on Monday (both 3pm).

Bury Town’s players will be hoping to be celebrating at Ram Meadow tomorrow Picture: Richard Marsham

And Skuse has full faith his side can grasp the opportunity the Easter weekend presents to stake their claim for the title and automatic promotion.

“Any time our boys have had to step up to the plate and put themselves in front of things they've been incredible, we're done it all season,” he said.

"Against Lowestoft at home (4-1 win, December 23), that people built up as a big fixture, the boys were unbelievable.

Bury Town manager Cole Skuse (far right) was delighted with the response from his side at Basildon in midweek Picture: Mark Westley

"With a little bit of adversity off the back of the weekend's game, last night the boys stood up and were accountable (at Basildon).

"So they thrive in those situations and in front of a big crowd it's not fazed any of them, if anything they'll be absolutely buzzing to play in it and a big occasion. It's what we put ourselves in the sport for."

He added: "We've got ourselves in a really good spot but you've also got to step over a few people to get to the top and that's us this weekend.

"So it's going to be a challenge but it's one that we're absolutely relishing."

On Saturday, Bury’s incredible run – nine straight wins amid 17 games unbeaten – came to an end in a tight contest at fellow promotion-hopefuls Bowers & Pitsea with a 49th minute Matt Price header proving decisive.

On Tuesday, at eighth-placed Basildon, they fell behind just before the half-hour mark to Callum Fitzer’s strike. But they were ahead by the interval after Luke Brown squeezed a shot in at the near post on 39 and Cemal Ramadan converted a corner from close range in the third minute of stoppage time for his 28th goal of the season.

In testing conditions in the second half, with the rain hammering down, Olie Yun extended their lead in the 61st minute with a superb rifled effort with the three points moving them back up to third place.

Skuse said: "The boys were on an unbelievable run, an incredible run, and to lose in the manner in which we did at Bowers was frustrating because it wasn't a bad performance by any stretch.

"I thought Bowers were very good in what they did, in terms of nullifying us to a degree and frustrating us for large parts, but we still had really, really good chances to win the game or at least draw the game.

"So to bounce back in extremely tough conditions last night on an extremely tough pitch and play some really good stuff like we did was so pleasing."

Captain Josh Curry, an unused substitute on Tuesday who has been nursing a facial injury, is set to be fit for tomorrow with Skuse stressing the importance of his squad across two big games in the space of three days.