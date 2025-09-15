Bury St Edmunds retained the Suffolk T20 Cup thanks to a 14-run victory over rivals Sudbury.

Sunday’s match at Bardwell CC, which was a repeat of last season’s final, was played in persistent rain after being shortened to a T10 contest.

Max Whittaker, Josh Owen and James Sturgeon got Bury off to a flying start after they won the toss and chose to bat first, with 18 runs coming off the second over bowled by Matt Clark.

Bury St Edmunds CC after being presented with the Suffolk T20 Cup following their victory over Sudbury. Picture Nick Garnham

Ned Stanton’s 26 off 15 balls gave the innings impetus in the middle order as they closed on 94-7 off their 10 overs, Sudbury’s Tom Tullen returning 2-0-15-3 and Keelan Waldock 2-0-14-2.

Sudbury, who did not help their cause by dropping catches, also made a strong start in their reply through openers Ned Overbury and Ben Parker.

After Overbury was dismissed for 20 in the sixth over with the total on 40, Kenny Moulton-Day (20 off 12) and Parker (34 off 22) kept them in the hunt, but the target proved too stiff.

Oliver Riddick was the most successful bowler, taking two wickets in his only over at a cost of nine runs.

Bury skipper Ben Whittaker said: “The start we had with the bat put us in a strong position, and that was assisted by regularly scoring boundaries in the middle of the innings.

“Maybe the weather was a factor with their fielding with the catches they dropped, but that’s cricket.”

Earlier in the day Easton won the Suffolk Plate for the third year in a row, after defeating Nowton in the final by six runs at Bardwell CC, who were hosting the finals for the first time.

Easton CC after being presented with the Suffolk T20 Plate following their win against Nowton. Picture: Nick Garnham

The holders were dismissed for 99 in 18 overs, but successfully defended that total thanks to a disciplined bowling display despite Nowton looking well-placed.

Easton captain Oliver Yeatts said: “It was a spicy wicket, with some balls coming through low and others high, and although we were bowled out we were quietly confident we could win it.

“We bowled a lot of dot balls and held our nerve under pressure. Although this is the third time in a row we have won it, each time we have had a tough game against our opponents in the final.”