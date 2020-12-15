Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Haverhill Rovers will now be the opposition for a friendly at higher-league Bury Town on Saturday (3pm), the Blues have announced.

Bury – whose players have opted not to take part in the Festive Football Festival set of friendlies – announced yesterday that their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Cambridge City were set to travel to the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium this weekend, as their league continues to be suspended.

But the club, who last played on October 31 in a 2-2 home draw with Romford, took to Twitter to try and find new opposition after The Lilywhites were said to have pulled out of the match.

Bury Town will host lower-league Haverhill Rovers in a friendly match on SaturdayPicture: Mark Westley

Haverhill Rovers, who were without a league match until the new year, following ending a six-game losing run in the league with a 3-1 home success against FC Clacton on Saturday, have now committed to travel over.

Rovers are currently third from bottom in the Premier Division.

As previously announced, the match will remain without admission charges, but donation buckets will be at the front gate to cover costs.

Halstead Town's Chris Harris scored four goals in their 8-1 return on Saturday but the Humbugs have had to change this weekend's match due to a Covid call-offPicture: Mark Westley

Bury have confirmed their clubhouse bar will be open, selling alcohol with food only which must be eaten inside, and both tea bars will be open but drinks and snacks must be consumed while seated. The club shop will also be open for Christmas presents, with some new merchandise on sale.

More Tier 3 set to spell bad news for leagues' return

Yesterday's announcement by health secretary Matt Hancock that London's boroughs and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire are to be moved under Tier 3 restrictions from 12.01am on Wednesday appears to spell bad news for the hopes of the area's Step 3 & 4 club's leagues restarting.

An official announcement is set to be communicated by the Pitching In-sponsored Trident Leagues, encompassing the Isthmian League, Northern Premier League and Southern League, after tomorrow's tiers for the rest of the current are made public.

Needham Market players celebrate Jake Dye's goal, which made it 2-0 against Leiston in the first half Picture: Hannah Parnell (43523264)

Previously, of the 224 member clubs of the leagues, a 75 per cent majority was revealed to have voted in favour of a pause in action, following the second national lockdown suspension of play, continuing. It was said to be set to be reviewed on December 16 and then December 30, in line with the government's regional tier reviews.

The decision affects AFC Sudbury, Bury Town, Felixstowe & Walton United, Leiston, Lowestoft Towm, Needham Market, Soham Town Rangers.

But it does not affect the Buildbase FA Trophy, which will see Needham Market travel to Gloucester City today for this evening's second round proper tie (7.45pm).

A live stream of the match, costing £7.99 is available via the Vanarama National League North leaders by clicking here.

Halstead find new opponents after Covid call-off

Meanwhile, Halstead Town have moved quickly to find another fixture for Saturday, after their Thurlow Nunn League First Division South scheduled opponents Harwich & Parkeston called off a game the latter were due to be hosting due to Covid-19 concerns.

Harwich & Parkeston's last game remains October 31's 2-2 draw at Halstead, following taking 'Covid precautionary measures'.

But Halstead (13th), who returned to action with a bang with Saturday's 8-1 home win against previously fifth-placed Benfleet, will now travel to Holland on Saturday. The match is currently listed as a 7.45pm kick-off at Dulwich Road on the FA Full-Time league website but manager Mark McLean has confirmed it is 3pm.

The Benfleet success was only the Humbugs’ second win of the season, nine games in, following on from Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat away to Hackney Wick.

An early penalty from Ricky Gardner put them on the right track and then the first of four goals followed from Chris Harris, while Joel Older who continued his fine scoring record with two more and Matt Travell marked his home debut with a goal.

McLean, who has targeted a top four automatic promotion spot, said: "We've got everyone back fit now so I'm expected us to go on a strong run."

