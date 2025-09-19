‘Keep trusting the process’ – that is the unequivocal message from new director of rugby James Shanahan after Bury St Edmunds started the new season with back-to-back defeats.

Having opened up their 2025/26 National League 2 East campaign with a 27-19 loss to Old Albanians, the Wolfpack were just edged out 47-43 at home by Oundle last weekend.

Before a try had been scored this term, Shanahan had stressed the need for patience as he, a freshly-assembled coaching set-up and a host of new players worked to implement a new structure on and off the pitch.

Match action from Bury St Edmunds’ defeat at home to Oundle last weekend Picture: Richard Marsham

And that mantra remains the same ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Oxford Harlequins (3pm).

Shanahan said: “We’ve had a couple of tough results and rugby is a results business, so from that point of view we’re bitterly disappointed.

“But we could easily be sitting here talking about two wins or one win and a loss. It’s been a couple of defining moments in both games that have gone against us.

Match action from Bury St Edmunds’ defeat to Oundle. Picture: Richard Marsham

“We can’t let a couple of games define us because we’ve still got 24 more to go – there’s so much rugby to be played.

“For us, we need to trust our processes and focus on what we do well. There have been times when players have reverted to type when things have got tough – they almost work too hard.

“But we’re trying to show them video clips of what it looks like when we’ve stuck to our processes and how good of a side we can be. Results are what matter ultimately, but there have been positives in both games.”

One player that has caught the eye during the first two weeks is new addition Tim Andrew, who dotted down a brace of tries against Oundle.

Match action from Bury St Edmunds’ defeat to Oundle. Picture: Richard Marsham

The winger is well known to Shanahan, with their pair having worked together for a number of years as part of the men’s set-up at Cambridge University RUFC.

“Tim’s been great – he’s just a really good player,” added Shanahan.

“He’s come into the team and settled in really well among the group.

“He knows the systems and the processes that we’re trying to put in, he’s being doing it with me for four or five years, so he’s been able to thrive.

Match action from Bury St Edmunds’ defeat to Oundle. Picture: Richard Marsham

“He looks a danger every time he gets hold of the ball.”

Like Bury, this weekend’s opponents from Oxford have lost their first two encounters.

And with both sides potentially suffering from a ‘slight dip’ in confidence, Shanahan believes that a fast start could be key to the final outcome.

“It’s two teams that have lost both games so maybe there will be a slight dip with confidence levels,” he said.

Match action from Bury St Edmunds’ defeat to Oundle. Picture: Richard Marsham

“That’s why it’s important to start well because then you’ve got the momentum and from there you can look to kill the game off.

“They move the ball well on a 4G pitch, so we’ll need to back our defence and kicking game because I’m confident that the attack will look after itself.”

Club bolstered by triple sponsorship deal

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club has announced that three long-term headline sponsors have once again strengthened their support for club, players and community, renewing for the 2025/2026 season.

The three organisations are: Logan Capital Advisors, a growing US-based property developer with strong links to the town, who have been headline sponsors since 2021, Merrifields, a regulated firm of Chartered Surveyors focusing on commercial property, who have sponsored for over 25 years and as headline sponsors for the last five seasons and Greene King, based just up the road in Bury St Edmunds at the Westgate Brewery site, who have also been sponsoring for more than quarter of a century.

“The ongoing and long-term support of key partners such as Logan Capital Advisors, Merrifields and Greene King goes beyond sponsorship,” said club chairman Craig Germeney.

“Consistent investment in supporting a local rugby club enables us to develop and strengthen our men’s, women’s, youth and community rugby programmes, support more than 100 volunteer coaches across every area, and deliver community and business initiatives that keep rugby accessible, inclusive and a true part of the fabric of our town.”

“We are immensely grateful for their ongoing commitment and generous support, which plays a vital role across all levels of our club.

“Their renewed pledges not only strengthens our foundation, but also reinforces the shared values and ambitions that drive our community forward.”