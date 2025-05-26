Bury Town’s promotion-winning forward Ollie Canfer will remain at Step 4.

The attacker rejoined the Blues in November 2023 after spells with the likes of Stowmarket Town, Mildenhall Town and Felixstowe & Walton United.

And he went on to make 32 appearances – scoring seven goals in the process – as the Blues won the Isthmian League North Division play-offs last term.

Ollie Canfer has left Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, rather than move into the Southern League Central Premier Division with Bury, Canfer will instead stay in the North Division after his agreement to switch back to Felixstowe was confirmed over the weekend.

Canfer featured on 90 occasions during his first spell with the Seasiders, which yielded a return of 36 goals.

On his departure from Bury, Canfer wrote on social media: “Thank you to everyone @BuryTownFC. Emotional to leave everyone but leaving it at Step 3 and on a promotion isn’t too bad is it.”

And on his return to Felixstowe, he added: “I can’t wait to see all the fans again. I’m delighted to be back at the Seasiders — we’ve got some unfinished business to take care of. As soon as Stu and Jack (Ainsley, joint managers) made contact with me, it was a no-brainer.”