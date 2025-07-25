Two of Bury Town’s promotion winners have opted to remain in the Isthmian League North Division with Mildenhall Town.

Midfielder Ryan Horne and striker Luke Brown made 33 and 37 appearances respectively on the way to the Blues’ play-off heroics last term.

However, instead of moving up to Step 3 as part of Cole Skuse’s squad, the pair have instead joined Mildenhall, who are managed by former Bury captain Phil Weavers.

For Horne, his move brings an end to a long association with Bury, having joined the club from AFC Sudbury in 2018.

Mildenhall boss Weavers said: “Ryan adds further quality to what we already have in the middle of the park, and now gives us the strength in depth we need to get through a season.

“Technically outstanding and fit as a fiddle, it was a bit of a no-brainer getting him in and I’m looking forward to seeing him out there.”

As for Brown, he signed for Bury in 2023 after spells with the likes of Needham Market, Stowmarket Town and Hitchin Town.

Of a player that netted 10 goals last season, Weavers added: “Luke gives us that quality in the final third that can unlock the door, and something I think we have lacked for some time.

“Another technically outstanding player with an eye for goal and, again, I’m looking forward to seeing him out there in a Mildenhall shirt.”

And Weavers is also hopeful that the duo’s experience will help Mildenhall to further consolidate their position as a Step 4 outfit.

Promoted as Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division champions 12 months ago, Weavers’ side finished a healthy seven points ahead of the relegation zone come the end of the campaign.

Now the challenge is to build upon that foundation – with Horne and Brown backed to play leading roles.

He said: “Sometimes players become available that you simply can’t say no to and that was certainly the case for us with these two.

“Naturally as a club you want to be progressive and try to keep improving year by year. If we stand any chance of doing that we need to draw players to the club that not only know the level, but know how to succeed at it.

“The best thing about it is we are talking about two lads who are 29 and 28 respectively and are still bang in their prime. We try and look at things a little differently here in some respects and ultimately I think it’s that that has attracted them to us.

“With both coming off promotion-winning seasons at Bury, they will bring us not only that bit of quality as mentioned, but also a bit of know-how that can hopefully, fingers crossed, help us kick on a bit and consolidate at this level.”