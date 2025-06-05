Bury St Edmunds (315-9) collected 16 points from their Thurlow Nunn East Anglian Premier League draw at Swardeston (266-7) last weekend.

Batting first in Norfolk, James Sturgeon stepped up after some impressive scoring for Bury’s second team and he opened with Justin Bishop.

Together they put on 83 runs when Sturgeon was trapped LBW by Tom Bailey for 30, which left Bishop to become the mainstay of the innings.

Justin Bishop produced the goods with the bat Picture: Mecha Morton

He batted through to lunch with the score on 148-2 after 37 overs, but after the interval the home side fought back with two wickets as Sean Park (30) and Bishop (77 off 139 deliveries) both departed.

Bury captain Josh Cantrell played some eye-catching shots in a quality innings of 54, and he was last out, while there was good support from Alex Cruickshank (37) and Ben Whittaker (26).

The aim for Bury was to have some wickets by tea, and they duly delivered as Jordan Taylor made a brisk 41 before Ben Harris took a superb boundary catch off Tom Rash and fellow opener Ben Shearing was out soon after for 4, trapped LBW Harris.

Bury, who host neighbouring Sudbury at The Victory Ground tomorrow (11am), were in the ascendancy and they soon dismissed their former player Ben France, who was out for 12.

Swardeston were 84-3 at tea, but after the resumption Richard Sims defied the visitors’ attack. As wickets fell around him, Sims remained unbeaten on 70 alongside Lawrence Williams (48 not out) as the contest ended in a draw.

Elsewhere, Bury St Edmunds II (136) suffered a 53-run home defeat at the hands of Dunmow (189-7) in Division Two of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, while Bury St Edmunds III (161-9) were also beaten by a margin of five wickets during their Division Six encounter with Abberton & District (164-5).

And it was a similar story for Bury St Edmunds IV (168-6) in Division Nine West as they lost by a 72-run margin against Worlington III (240).

Greene King Players of the Week: Justin Bishop, Josh Cantrell, Jack Howland, Viq Ahmed and James McKinney.

Byron Burgers Player of the Week: James McKinney.