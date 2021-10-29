Bury St Edmunds’ wait for an away league victory continued last weekend, but head coach Jacob Ford is confident they are ever so close to ending the drought.

All four of the Wolfpack’s defeats this term have come on their travels, including Saturday’s 25-24 reverse at Henley Hawks.

However, Ford felt that his team were deserving of more than just a losing bonus point – and believes that with a couple of tweaks, wins on the road will soon be forthcoming.

Jacob Ford believes away wins are just around the corner

He said: “We should have won the game. They’re a very tough team to play against, but we were the better team, played the better rugby and scored the better points.

“Again it was things under our control that have cost us in terms of the points we conceded.

“But these are easy fixes and the boys know that. They’ve gained a lot of confidence from the performance at Henley and if we can continue to show that character and performance levels, we’ll cause a lot of teams problems away from home.”

Bury have a perfect home record this season.

In contrast. Bury have a 100 per cent winning record at The Haberden base.

Only three National League 2 South sides have scored more points on their own patch than Ford’s side, while it just Guernsey that have conceded less.

And they will be looking to keep that unblemished form in tact when Hinckley make the trip to Suffolk tomorrow (3pm).

“We like playing at home, no doubt about that,” added Ford. “We can play our style of rugby on a pitch that suits us and the crowd is always great.

“We’re always confident playing at home, although we know Hinckley are going to be tough opposition.

“They’ve got some very strong forwards so we’ll need a game-plan to cope with that.”

Bury are set to be boosted by the return of Camilo Parilli-Ocampo, who has spent the last few weeks recovering from a broken arm.

The former Leicester Tigers and Bedford Blues prop played for the seconds last weekend and came through it unscathed.

“It’s massive to have Camilo available,” said Ford. “He gives us such a big presence with a lot of experience and know-how.

“He’s been fantastic in training, now it is just about getting him up to match fitness.”

Ollie Watson is also set to be available after missing last week’s match.

