Bury Town head to big spending Maldon & Tiptree tomorrow (3pm) with boss Cole Skuse saying they will ‘respect but not fear’ their opponents in what is set to be a key test of their automatic promotion credentials.

The Blues bounced back from the 1-0 defeat at play-off spot occupiers Brightlingsea Regent with a 3-1 home victory against eighth-placed Walthamstow on Saturday to keep pace with the top two in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

They remain behind second-placed Felixstowe & Walton United by way of a far inferior goal difference and three points off leaders Brentwood Town, whose goal difference is also worth an extra point in relation to theirs.

Assistant Paul Musgrove (left) and manager Cole Skuse (right) saw their Bury Town side return to winning ways last weekend to keep pace with the top two Picture: Mecha Morton

With five games left to go, victory at a Maldon & Tiptree side boosted by their multi-million pound February takeover looks to be imperative against a side who beat leaders Brentwood 2-0 last time out at their Park Drive ground - now renamed after their owners as the Drewitt-Barlow Stadium.

“It’ll be a tough place to go, really tough,” said Skuse of the 15th-placed club who made Needham Market’s title-winning boss Kevin Horlock their first signing under new owners Barrie and Scott Drewitt-Barlow.

“They’ve got some real good players and are well managed.

Luke Brown (main) and Cemal Ramadan (inset) goals handed Bury boss Cole Skuse the perfect birthday present on Saturday, seeing the Blues bounce back from defeat with a 3-1 home win Pictures: Mark Westley

“Obviously Kev’s been around it for a long time, he knows the league as well.

“So it’s going to be a real tough place to go. But we’re in a position of stature that should leave us full of confidence really. We’ve got an unbelievable group here that we’re working with.

“So, we’ll respect them, that’s for sure, but we certainly won’t fear them.”

Attacking midfielder Dylan Williams, only signed by Bury in early January, left last week to be reunited with his former Needham boss Horlock and is one of a raft of eye-catching additions, including striker Gary Hopper, under the new regime.

Skuse said: “I can only respect his decision and wish him well.

“It’s someone that he’s worked with before.

“They’re not shy in what they’re offering financially and it certainly plays a part.

Dylan Williams is set to line up against Bury Town on Saturday, having only joined them in January Picture: Picture: Mecha Morton

“Hopefully he has an off afternoon when we play them.

“But if you look around our group, we’ve got an abundance of quality.”

Left wing-back Mikey Davis (knee) is set to return with Skuse having taken a ‘precautionary measure’ with leaving him out of the squad for Walthamstow.

Saturday’s 3-1 win – with Cemal Ramadan’s brace (10’, 51’) sandwiching a Luke Brown (11’) close-range finish after the visitors had gone ahead inside three minutes - handed their manager the perfect birthday present.

“Very much so,” said the now 39-year-old. “The pair of trainers that I got and chocolate bars can’t quite compare to three points.

“It was probably the further point away from our smoothest performance in possession but...I’m really, really pleased with the result.”