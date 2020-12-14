After their players opted against playing in the 'Festive Football Festival' event, Bury Town have arranged a home friendly for Saturday, December 19.

The Blues are set to welcome fellow Pitching In Isthmian League North Division side Cambridge City to the Denny Bros Stadium (3pm) as boss Ben Chenery looks to give his players some match action.

A statement on the club's website read: "There will be no admission charge, but buckets will be at the entrance and admission will be donation on a 'pay what you want' basis. The money collected will go to cover the cost of the match officials and floodlighting.

Bury Town celebrate scoring against Cambridge City last season. Picture: Neil Dady

"Food and drink will be sold in the clubhouse by table service, with alcohol only available when purchased with a meal. More information on this will be available later in the week.

"As you may have read in the local press, Bury Town have decided against taking part in a mini Suffolk league that is being organised. The decision on whether to compete or not was left with the playing squad who decided against taking part due to the number of fixtures required."

The club also added that if their league season remained suspended following Wednesday's review by the Trident Leagues, another friendly fixture will be arranged.