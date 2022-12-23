Bury Town have completed the loan signing of Ipswich Town striker Ash Boatswain.

The teenager, who has featured for both Ipswich's under-18s and under-23s over the last 18 months, has joined Ben Chenery's side on a youth loan.

Boatswain was on target for the Tractor Boys' under-23s against Bury when the two sides met in a pre-season friendly in the summer, which was held at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium.

Ash Boatswain has joined Bury Town on loan Picture: Ipswich Town FC

The youngster also struck for Town last month in their 2-1 victory in the FA Youth Cup second round against Bromley.

He joins fellow Ipswich academy starlet Alfie Cutbush in the Bury squad, with the latter's loan having been extended this week.

Cutbush has made five appearances in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division for Bury so far, after joining on loan in November, but like Boatswain, paperwork issues meant the pair missed Tuesday's 1-0 win against Heybridge Swifts.

Bury boss Chenery explained: "We had Ashley Boatswain from Ipswich Town with us this evening, but it was just The FA really looking to press the button on it.

"It's disappointing for him and for us that it didn't go through. We were still waiting before kick off.

"It was the same for Alfie Cutbush, who was with us for the last month, his paperwork's yet to be done, but that's football.

"Alfie has extended his loan for another month and him and Ashley will be with us for the next month.

"The squad gets healthier and Lee Watkins will return after his ankle injury. I've gone from just picking what I had to having a selection headache over Christmas."

Bury visit league leaders and rivals AFC Sudbury on Tuesday (December 27, 1pm).