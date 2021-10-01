Bury St Edmunds captain Matt Bursey is confident his side will deliver the right reaction to last weekend’s gutting last-gasp defeat when Barnstaple visit the Haberden in National League 2 South tomorrow (3pm).

The Wolfpack were left licking their wounds on the way back from Bristol after allowing a 12-point lead to disappear, with Dings Crusaders scoring twice in the last 10 minutes to claim a 33-27 victory.

It left promotion hopefuls Bury with just a losing bonus point from each of their opening two away matches, having won their pair of home fixtures, to sit ninth out of 16 in the early table.

Matt Bursey is enjoying the challenge of his first senior captaincy Picture: Mecha Morton

But Irishman Bursey, who was with Leinster from the ages of 17-20 and joined Bury for the 2019/20 campaign, is confident the consistency they are searching for is just around the corner.

“You’ve got to remember we are a fresh side with not many boys who have been around the club,” said the back rower.

“We are learning how to play together and gel. We have got some really exciting talented players in our team and in the next few weeks I expect it to gel together more.

Matt Bursey has described head coach Jacob Ford's approach as 'revolutionary' and is excited to see what the squad he has assembled can achieve together Picture: Mecha Morton

“That willingness to fight for each other, that is going to happen. I am looking forward to the coming weeks and you can definitely expect a reaction from us this coming week.

“We love playing at home as we get fantastic support from the members and supporters. We always seem to react well and just need to adapt the game-plan better in the away matches.

“I am excited to see what this team can do as this is a fantastic club.”

The 25-year-old relocated to Suffolk from playing university rugby at Exeter to pursue his teaching career in PE at Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge.

Matt Bursey joined Bury St Edmunds ahead of the 2019/20 campaign Picture: BSE Rugby

And now Bury-based Bursey, who has also experienced a year playing in Australia for Canberra-based Tuggeranong Vikings, is enjoying the challenge of his first senior captaincy, having taken over from fellow flanker Ollie Watson.

“It has been a challenge I have accepted with open arms,” he said.

“I like to be involved in the club and I am very sociable. I like to be involved whether it is the Minis or up to the senior level.

“When Jacob (Ford) came in as head coach he has obviously seen me involved in a lot of things with the club and we got on well. And we are now developing this strategy together.”

He added: “I am enjoying it as it is something new and really pushing me to get the best out of others and not just myself.

“All the staff are new this year and have been extremely helpful. Jacob has been revolutionary at the club. The culture he is trying to create may not happen straight away but I think he is someone who is going places as he is a fantastic coach.”

Tomorrow’s opponents from north Devon will be looking for a reaction themselves with Barnstaple having lost their last two games, Saturday’s 27-17 home loss to Guernsey following on from a 64-22 reverse at Esher. Their one win from four, with four points, sees them travel to Suffolk third from bottom in the early standings.

