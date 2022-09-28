Bury Town have strengthened their attacking options with the signing of Lakenheath's 101-goal striker Shaun Avis.

The 30-year-old, who reached a century of goals for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club earlier this month, has moved up a division to join the Blues.

Avis rejoined Lakenheath in early 2019, following spells at the likes of Halstead Town, Mildenhall Town and Newmarket Town, and helped the club to the Suffolk Senior Cup title, as well as promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League's top flight.

Shaun Avis has left Lakenheath to join higher league Bury Town Picture: Mark Westley

Avis was a second-half substitute for Lakenheath in last night's 3-2 home win against Sheringham, a result which moved Ben Cowling's men up to fourth in the Premier Division table.

It would prove to be Avis' last appearance for the Heath, with the club confirming his departure after the game as the forward links up with Ben Chenery's Bury in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Lakenheath boss Cowling told the club's website: “Whilst we are naturally disappointed at losing Shaun we hope he makes the most of the opportunity to play at Step 4.

Shaun Avis scored his 100th goal for Lakenheath earlier this month Picture: Derek Leader

"Shaun has scored plenty of goals here which has helped in the club's development and progress, in turn I think we have given him an environment where he has enjoyed his football and thrived.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Shaun and I wish him all the best going forward.”

Avis could be in line for his debut with his new club this weekend when Bury return to action with a trip to Gorleston on Saturday (3pm).