Bewilderment and disappointment were the over-riding emotions for Bury St Edmunds chief Jacob Ford after they were left unable to play this afternoon's home match with league-leading Blackheath with his players having already got changed.

He said the club had followed a stringent process to check the surface at the Greene King IPA Habderden was deemed safe, following the sub-zero overnight temperatures, to stage the National League 2 East fixture.

A good number of supporters having taken up their seats in the stand and his players were in their kits beginning to warm-up at 2.30pm when it began to emerge the game had been called off, said to be at the request of the visiting team.

The players had begun to warm-up ahead of Bury St Edmunds' scheduled home game with Blackheath before seeing it called off Picture: Russell Claydon

Their concerns were said to centre on a small strip inside the sideline on the far side that was under the shadow of the advertising hoardings. And despite watering by the club in the hours leading up to kick-off, it had left it harder than the rest of the soft underfoot pitch.

"We're gutted and disappointed, we want to play the game and we were ready to play the game and it's just got pulled from us at the last minute," said Ford, Bury's head coach and director of rugby.

"It was just one party who didn't want to play the game, for whatever reason.

The Greene King IPA Haberden at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club was bathed in winter sunshine with supporters taking their seats ahead of the scheduled fixture with league leaders Blackheath Picture: Russell Claydon

"There's nothing we can do, we've just got to get on with it.

"We just talked about it there at the end and it probably motivates us even more when they come back that actually we could have played the game and we didn't.

"We've got Worthing away next week and it probably motivates us a little bit more for that game as well.

"It is what it is, there's a lot of disappointment at the minute but we've just got to get on with it."

The strip of pitch that Blackheath were said to feel was unsafe to play on at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club. The white patch over the sideline is surface water from the club's attempts to soften it Picture: Russell Claydon

With the club having undertaken a number of independent pitch inspections by highly-regarding match officials in the last few days, he said it had left confusion as to why it could not have been played.

"We had a process and followed it," he said.

"We checked it Thursday and Friday at both times when we were going to play on Saturday.

Bury St Edmunds head coach Jacob Ford was left 'gutted' by the decision to postpone the game with Blackheath Picture: Mark Westley

"It is actually better today than it was the previous days.

"We're all scratching our heads a little bit as we had independent referees come down and look at the pitch who were Premiership touch judges and European qualified officials as well.

"We all said the same thing (it was playable) and they were all in agreement.

"Their coach came down during the week as well and said it was fine, that's why we're all a little bit confused.

"The process has been followed and at the last minute we haven't played so in that regard it doesn't make sense and that's why it hurts a little bit more."

He added: "It was 30 minutes before kick-off, right at the death at the last minute.

"If you looked at the two teams on the pitch we were ready to do our warm-up and I think a couple of them were still standing around waiting for a decision to be made.

"I think that probably tells you all you need to know that their mindset probably wasn't there and ours was, but there is nothing you can do about that."

Ford admitted it had resulted in a scenario he had not come across before.

"No, this is a first for me," he said.

"I've been in situations before where you've had a process, you've followed it and ticked every box along the way.

"If you look to last season, for example, we had to call a game off (at Guernsey) because of Covid matters and we followed a process and you do it at the right time.

"I think as soon as it is playable the day before at the same time and it's warmer the day after it gives you ultimate confidence that there is very little that can call the game off.

"Unfortunately the small margins if you like have come into play right at the last minute which is disappointing."

Revealing how the result of the postponement had come about, he said: "We wanted to play and I think the referee then said at the end because they didn't want to play and deemed it unsafe then he made that decision at the end.

"It's an interesting one, maybe the process has to be a little bit clearer and maybe you need someone independent to make the decision."

He added: "It was just a one metre part of the pitch really.

"I think the ironic thing is you don't have set pieces a metre away from the touchline anyway so there's very little that goes on at that side of the pitch.

"It is what it is though and you've just got to get on with it."

Bury's club president Chris Berry said they were unable to facilitate refunds to the crowd, with some having gained not paid on the gate due to attending the pre-match lunch and others having club memberships.

Instead, he said they would be offering free entry for everyone who attended the re-arranged fixture which is hoped to be staged on a Saturday, potentially in March.